Georgia Bulldog signee Dylan Fairchild advances to 7A state wrestling final

He buzzed through the Class 7A tournament on Friday at the Macon Centreplex. The 2021 All-American Georgia Bulldog signee went 3-0 and will face a familiar foe in the Class 7A state finals on Saturday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — There comes a moment in at least every other match where Dylan Fairchild shows off that “assault” mentality. For Fairchild, the quest on Friday was to repeat as the Georgia Class 7A state heavyweight wrestling champion.

It is easiest to note the time of the pins for Fairchild. Because that’s what he does. He’s now 21-0 with 21 pins in his senior season. That extends his two-year stretch to 67-0 with 67 pins.

His first match on Friday: 22 seconds

His second match on Friday: 79 seconds

His third match on Friday: 40 seconds

That assault mentality came in his second match of the day. It was the one that extended him the longest, but that “wow” moment came as he gave his opponent a big shove.

His opponent almost lost his balance and fell to the ground.

“You kind of have two options when he pushes you,” West Forsyth coach Evan Goff said. “If you push right back him, he snaps you back to your face. He’s got such a good feel for pressure and how to respond to it. The push and pull. The pressure and release. That comes with a lot of years of wrestling and he does a great job with it. Like I always say, he’s in total control of the other person’s body and he can do what he wants sometimes.”

Goff is from a family of Georgia fans and graduates. He can’t help but appreciate what he sees.

“Hopefully all of that stuff he does well on the mat transitions very well to the field for the Bulldogs next year.”