Let’s echo that headline one more time. G-Day will happen and recruits will be in the building.

In a week of great news, a few specific things stand out….

The dead period restriction on recruiting taking on-campus visits and getting that real face-to-face interaction with coaches at their potential schools has now been lifted

The NCAA adopted a one-time transfer rule that now grants players immediate eligibility without having to sit out a year of competition

The recalculation of industry evaluations across the 2022 cycle has allowed Georgia to bunny hop over Ohio State and claim the current designation as the top-ranked recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

These have all been very good morsels for DawgNation to digest over the past week. Yet nothing really should get the fists pumping and smiles to widen as much as the obvious here.

Georgia is going to play football inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Recruits will be in attendance on independent visits. A future Bulldog with a 5-star ranking will also be in the building, too.

That should stand as one of those say-that-again-for-all-the-folks-in-the-back-of-the-choir-to-hear statements.

There might be more than one 5-star in town, too.

The fact that prospects will have to enter Sanford Stadium as ticketed patrons must also be noted here. There will not be face-to-face gameday access to the Georgia coaching staff either. This won’t be the prime West End Zone seating near the tunnel where the Bulldogs enter the field, but it will do.

We will also gladly take this step back forward toward what used to be a gameday staple. The present team on the field and the very bright future of the program on hand watching it.

G-Day 2022

CONFIRMED PLANS TO ATTEND

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

COMMIT: 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III/S. Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (No. 59 overall prospect)

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell/Milton HS/Milton, Fla. (No. 69 overall prospect)

Class of 2024

ILB Zavier Hamilton/Navaree/Gulf Breeze, Fla. (UGA just offered on Thursday)

QB Battle Alberson/Gulf Breeze/Gulf Breeze, Fla.

This list is fluid and DawgNation will update it as more prospects check in with their plans. There should also be a level set here to expect to see at least one two very big names to show up in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

G-Day: A few other recruiting elements to pay attention to

Walker, the Under Armour All-American with an impressive backstory, will actually be spending the night in Athens this weekend.

In a related story, All-American DT Christen Miller confirmed with DawgNation on Friday morning that he has now scheduled his official visit to UGA for the first week of June. That is a major development worth paying attention to.

It is also worth repeating that these are prospects that are just going to find their way into Sanford Stadium with a game ticket the way any regular fan would. They will not be on the field prior to the game for warmups as per that normal scene we all took so very much for granted over the last few years.

It is interesting how things have changed since the last time recruits were inside Sanford Stadium. Just consider this quote from 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell in the 2023 class.

Why is he making the trip up from The Florida panhandle for G-Day?

“They like to throw the ball,” he said. “Kirby Smart really knows what he is doing. He always puts his team in the right position every time. I just had to see it for myself.”

Are we still talking about Georgia football these days? That was the nation’s No. 12 WR from the state of Florida in 2023 that shared that.

This also offers the chance to share some news about who will not be in Athens on Saturday. The biggest name here by far is the in-state DL who is now seen as the top target for the 2022 class on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” program.

That’s newly-minted 5-star DT Mykel Williams. Williams has opted to be in Tuscaloosa for A-Day on Saturday. Georgia was always going to have to compete for the attendance of players like Williams with the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Both programs are hosting their spring games.

Williams has been to UGA many times, including for two games in 2019. The All-American from Hardaway High in Columbus this week told DawgNation this week he has never been to Tuscaloosa on a campus visit or for a game before.

He’s the nation’s No. 4 DT and the No. 31 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle.

Qae’shon Sapp, a highly-regarded 4-star OL in the 2022 cycle from Lee County in South Georgia, will also be at Ole Miss this weekend with a host of his teammates. Sapp rates as the nation’s No. 38 and No. 327 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle.

Sapp was just at FSU this past weekend. He recently backed off his decision to make his commitment on his mother’s birthday on May 7.

Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) 5-star CB AJ Harris is the nation’s No. 2 cornerback prospect and the No. 21 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle.

He’s set to be at Auburn for its spring game. He was at the FSU spring game last week, but that should not be interpreted in any way that the Bulldogs are still not a very top school for Harris in 2023.

SENTELL’S INTEL

