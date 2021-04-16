Georgia football: G-Day is on Saturday and recruits will be in Sanford Stadium

Let’s echo that headline one more time. G-Day will happen and recruits will be in the building. In a week of great news, a few specific things stand out…. The dead period restriction on recruiting taking on-campus visits and getting that real face-to-face interaction with coaches at their potential schools has now been lifted

The NCAA adopted a one-time transfer rule that now grants players immediate eligibility without having to sit out a year of competition

The recalculation of industry evaluations across the 2022 cycle has allowed Georgia to bunny hop over Ohio State and claim the current designation as the top-ranked recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite rankings. These have all been very good morsels for DawgNation to digest over the past week. Yet nothing really should get the fists pumping and smiles to widen as much as the obvious here. Georgia is going to play football inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Recruits will be in attendance on independent visits. A future Bulldog with a 5-star ranking will also be in the building, too.

That should stand as one of those say-that-again-for-all-the-folks-in-the-back-of-the-choir-to-hear statements. There might be more than one 5-star in town, too. The fact that prospects will have to enter Sanford Stadium as ticketed patrons must also be noted here. There will not be face-to-face gameday access to the Georgia coaching staff either. This won’t be the prime West End Zone seating near the tunnel where the Bulldogs enter the field, but it will do.

We will also gladly take this step back forward toward what used to be a gameday staple. The present team on the field and the very bright future of the program on hand watching it. G-Day 2022 CONFIRMED PLANS TO ATTEND COMMIT: 5-star ATH Malaki Starks/Jefferson HS/Jefferson, Ga. (No. 32 overall prospect)

COMMIT: 4-star DT “Big Bear” Alexander/Brewer HS/Fort Worth, Tex. (No. 38 overall prospect)

COMMIT: 4-star LB Jalon Walker/Salisbury HS/Salisbury, NC (No. 55 overall prospect)

COMMIT: 4-star DT Tyre West/Tift County/Tifton, Ga. (No. 66 overall prospect)

4-star DT Christen Miller/Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga. (No. 115 overall prospect)

COMMIT: 4-star LB CJ Washington/Cedartown/Cedartown, Ga. (No. 136 overall prospect)

COMMIT: 3-star LB Donovan Westmoreland/Griffin HS/Griffin, Ga. (No. 390 overall prospect) COMMIT: 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III/S. Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (No. 59 overall prospect)

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell/Milton HS/Milton, Fla. (No. 69 overall prospect) ILB Zavier Hamilton/Navaree/Gulf Breeze, Fla. (UGA just offered on Thursday)

QB Battle Alberson/Gulf Breeze/Gulf Breeze, Fla. This list is fluid and DawgNation will update it as more prospects check in with their plans. There should also be a level set here to expect to see at least one two very big names to show up in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. G-Day: A few other recruiting elements to pay attention to Walker, the Under Armour All-American with an impressive backstory, will actually be spending the night in Athens this weekend.