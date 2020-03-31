Georgia football: Kirby Smart looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic affects recruiting

Kirby Smart took some time on Tuesday morning to update the fan base through a couple of channels. American is in the midst of a global health pandemic concern. He sought to educate the public on all things Georgia football through a couple of media opportunities. The first of those was on Atlanta’s WCNN-AM “680 The Fan” on Tuesday morning. He spoke with Chuck Dowdle on the “Bulldog Roundtable” program. Smart did not entertain any speculation on what was to come. The onus of what was on his mind was the health of everyone as a large. The COVID-19 health scare is something that just goes beyond football.

It goes beyond even the daily news cycle of college football recruiting, too. “You are concerned for the well-being of the young men you are recruiting,” Smart told Dowdle. “The primary concern right now is not where a kid is going to go to a school. It is how is he doing. How are his teammates doing? How are his grandparents doing? How are his parents doing?” “Is it affecting their livelihood? Are they able to put food on the table and work with so many people unemployed? That’s probably the biggest concern right now. It is building relationships with these kids so that they know and trust that you care about them.”

The Bulldogs only have four commitments in their 2021 class. As a means of comparison, the Ohio State Buckeyes have 15 commitments for their 2021 class. That Ohio State class ranks No. 1 in the nation on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. The Bulldogs rank No. 15 nationally at this time. That’s good enough for No. 3 in the SEC behind Florida (13 commits) and Tennessee (8 commits) so far in this cycle. Smart’s okay with that. The Bulldogs have traditionally lagged behind other schools until the summer months with their recruiting momentum. Georgia tended to wait on those crucial spring practice evaluations before extending and accepting those scholarship commitments.

“Some kids might move up their decision time,” Smart said. “Some might push back. That’s not a big concern for us right now. It is more about how we can support them and help them understand. What they can do right now is work within their own friendly confines. Because they can’t go out to high school gyms. Everything is closed. So they have got to do it on their own. They have got to self-motivate. You find out a lot about somebody if they are able to do that when nobody is watching.” Smart and the Georgia staff is getting a new snapshot of America and COVID-19 with every recruiting interaction. “I find it unique every conversation I get to have,” Smart said of those conversations. “I am genuinely interested in what is going on in your community. How are they handling this? What is your high school doing to adapt? What does your community support look like? Because we are recruiting kids all over the country. Not just Georgia.” “So it becomes a conversation piece in some of the hotbed areas. It is like ‘Man this is really impacting them’ and I know from watching the news. So what are they doing to protect themselves?” Georgia football: COVID-19 affecting recruiting operations The calendar and the timing at work here has also slowed Georgia’s traditional recruiting momentum.