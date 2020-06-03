Georgia football: Kirby Smart’s comments on the 2021 recruiting cycle laced with empathy, uncertainty

It seems like fourscore and four news cycles ago when Georgia football coach Kirby Smart joined the beat reporter corps on Zoom last Thursday. It came before a weekend when America’s attention shifted away from the novel coronavirus to Minneapolis. There were the actions of peaceful protestors and then those not-so-civil activists. It turned our heads away from the policies which would be in place this week for the return of Georgia’s players to Athens to begin preparations for the 2020 season.

This week marks a rite of passage for every new season. The UGA signees from the 2020 signing class that did not enroll early are officially moving away from home to join the program and campus life in Athens, too. In the midst of all of that, the Bulldogs were also able to add another former 5-star QB prospect to first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s room. That JT Daniels stuff took on a life of its own, too. Those events eclipsed a lot of what Smart said on that Thursday morning visit with the beat reporters who cover the UGA team on a regular basis. It was specifically interesting what Smart had to say about recruiting.

“First off, it’s extremely different,” the fifth-year head coach said. “The recruiting world has changed as much as anything because you’re just not capable of going to high schools.” He did not duck the obvious there. When we come to think of it, the Georgia staff has basically had three full weeks (weekends included) of on-campus recruiting in 2020. That’s now into the first week of June. Those were the last three weekends in January. That was followed by the National Signing Day for the 2020 class in the first week of February, but then another dead period for the rest of that month.