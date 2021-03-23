Georgia football recruiting: The 11 quick-as-a-hiccup prospect updates from the Under Armour camp

CUMMING – We’ve said before in this space how much we are not enthused by the word “normalcy” or “normal” all the time these days, but Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game camp was a return to normal.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is a very quick Cliff’s Notes version of what you will read this week on DawgNation with detailed DawgNation stories popping up from the Under Armour All-American camp on Sunday from Denmark High School in Forsyth County.

For the Georgia football recruiting beat, it meant a return to “Wow.”

It was a big Atlanta camp for a national summer showcase or an All-American game loaded to the gills with players. The defensive line group might have had 8-10 likely future NFL veterans, including a easy crop dusting of at least three future first-round picks. That is even a conversative call there.

It was interesting to see for a couple of positions how the lines between the best in 2022 and 2023 were blurred. There was no tangible difference or the 2023 elite player was just outright better.

If not for the unique tan lines the reporter clan picked up because of their facemasks on a postcard Sunday, it would have felt like a normal right of spring in the typical recruiting calendar.

What was the wow moment? That was seeing the back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back elite defensive line prospects go through a bag drill with coach Corey Beck from Collins Hill. Normally, the big boys are all spaced out. They all went in order on Sunday. There was no way anyone was going to put their camera phone or camera down for the next two minutes of All-Americaness.

What stood out to DawgNation? Here is a very rapid-fire rollout of what we saw and heard and learned on Sunday with 11 big early names that grabbed our attention.

5-star Walter Nolen