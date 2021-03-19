Georgia football: Early June is lining up for some major official visits

Well, that whole back-to-campus thing just might escalate quickly. It might just take a few “ifs” lining up.

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the very real chance of hosting a bevy of All-American talent on the first official visit weekend in June.

It is okay to dream of normalcy, right? We can all not be enthused about that term, but just hope for it.

There’s a stiff cross of the fingers here, but IF things keep trending in the right direction with the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide AND the various reports coming out about the NCAA-mandated dead period morphing into a quiet period beginning on June 1, 2021 hold true….

Well, then that first weekend of June will be a star-struck recruiting event at the University of Georgia.

It is also a given to note there are two more weeks of March plus April and May to get through here. And yet these are also visits and trips that have been at least 14 months in the making.

There’s a real chance for a BIG on BIG official visit weekend in Athens right out of the gate.

Here’s what we have been able to track and monitor so far: