Georgia football: The 5 early storylines that will shape the 2022 recruiting class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry explores the five big topics right now that will go a long way toward shaping the eventual 2022 recruiting class in Athens. There is no snooze button in recruiting.

The Bulldogs are off to a stronger start than usual with its 2022 effort. That’s based on an adjustment to recruiting during the pandemic era. The class currently ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings. That is due in large part to taking a larger number of in-state commitments so early in the cycle. Georgia has eight commitments. There are seven Georgians in that lot. 5-star QB Gunner Stockton is now the highest-rated commitment in the class at No. 19 overall. That’s due to the recent updates made this week by 247Sports and Rivals.com. Those specific updates affect the ranking of every prospect on the 247Sports Composite scale. Stockton is also the only offensive recruit in the class at this time. Here’s a quick snapshot. 2022 Recruiting breakdown (all rankings derived from the 247Sports Composite) Offense: 1

1 Defense: 7

7 In-state : 7

: 7 Out-of-state : 1

: 1 5-star commits: 2 (Gunner Stockton, Deyon Bouie)

2 (Gunner Stockton, Deyon Bouie) Top 50 commits: 2 (Stockton, Bouie)

2 (Stockton, Bouie) Top 100 commits : 5 (Stockton, Bouie, Tyre West, Bear Alexander, Marquis Groves-Killebrew)

: 5 (Stockton, Bouie, Tyre West, Bear Alexander, Marquis Groves-Killebrew) Top 150 commits : 6 (Stockton, Bouie, West, Alexander, Groves-Killebrew and CJ Washington)

: 6 (Stockton, Bouie, West, Alexander, Groves-Killebrew and CJ Washington) Commits in the SEC footprint : 8

: 8 Beyond SEC footprint: 0 It is still early, but not too early to identify the big pieces of the puzzle that are already moving just a mere nine months before all of these prospects can sign during the early period. We’ve identified five trends worth paying attention to when looking at the big picture for the 2022 cycle in Athens. SAVE THE DATE: March 13 and March 15

Why: Those are the expected commitment decision dates for 5-star Alabama RB Emmanuel Henderson (March 13) and a likely future 5-star in Peach State DE prospect Mykell Williams on March 15. Henderson, now the nation’s No. 2 RB for 2022, is an interesting case. Georgia is in it, but this is a chase that involves in-state power Alabama. There are others in the mix, but the Bulldogs have done a good job recruiting him. His mother lives in Georgia. He’s already seen UGA prior to the pandemic and feels it is a great place to be. He does reside in South Alabama. It means he is not walled off by Alabama fans in each direction. It is more of a mix of several schools in his community. It is still obtuse to expect UGA to beat out Alabama for an in-state diamond. Especially after the showcase 2020 season that Alabama had with several dynamic pieces of its offense, including All-American RB Najee Harris. If Georgia somehow pulls that off, it sets the board nicely with just one expected RB slot left for the class. If not, then Henderson’s decision will allow Georgia to move on to other names at the top of the board. There is a core of targets to strongly consider like the new national No. 1 RB for Rivals in 5-star Branson Robinson, 4-star RB Jordan James out of Mississippi and 4-star Virginia talent Tevin White. If anyone wanted to label Henderson as a true domino recruit for a lot of schools, there wouldn’t be much debate to the contrary. He might not be the most valued RB target on the board, but his decision will create a lot of action for the 2022 Georgia class in one way or another. That brings us to Williams. The in-state DE from Columbus recently told DawgNation he’s looking at a core group in Georgia, LSU, Kentucky and Southern California. Florida and Georgia Tech are also in the mix. The Hardaway High product ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DT and No. 41 overall recruit, but he’s talented and skilled enough to be a DE for anyone in the SEC.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is a massive talent. We cannot overstate his importance to the UGA class. He had 17 sacks last fall for Hardaway High. The state’s top-rated DL for 2022 is also a connected recruit with a few other top targets in the state. There is also another date set for April 4. That will be when elite DT prospect Christen Miller is set to make his decision. That sets up the perfect bridge to our next big topic. 3-FOR-3 ON THE DL FROM GA? Why: Tyre West. Check. Mykel Williams. To be determined. Christen Miller. To be determined. There are a lot of topics to explore in this space, but we will keep it simple for three homegrown Georgia D-line prospects. West is committed to Georgia. Williams will decide on March 15 as discussed. Miller, a splendid DT target from Cedar Grove in Metro Atlanta, ranks as the nation’s No. 11 DT and the No. 164 overall recruit. Each member of that trio has already been deemed an All-American for the 2022 cycle.