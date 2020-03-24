Georgia football: Why the Bulldogs now recruit big everywhere, including Brooklyn

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares the details of a recent interview that speaks to the national recruiting appeal of the Georgia football program. Paramus Catholic is a powerhouse football program in New Jersey. Football is exploding in that region of our country. Players used to flock to the basketball courts every Saturday by 7 a.m. in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

If a young man didn’t get on a court to get a game that early, he wasn’t playing that day. If not the blacktop, it was the baseball diamond. Not anymore. Paramus Catholic head football coach John Whitehead has seen it all change over the last 10 to 15 years.

“More kids in Brooklyn and the Bronx are playing football now than baseball or basketball,” Whitehead said. “If you would have said that 10 or 15 years ago, then people would have laughed at you.” The city parks have started to swell with more football players on the grass in the summer than the baseball diamonds. “There’s more Division One talent in football now than basketball in Brooklyn,” Whitehead said.

His Paramus Catholic program has had two NFL first-round draft picks over the last four years. He can classify two former Paladins as NFL starters in Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers. The North Jersey area is now filled with talent. Paramus is 20 miles away from Manhattan. Mass transit allows the parents of his players to reach Wall Street from the school grounds in 45 minutes. Georgia signed 5-star Isaiah Wilson out of the 2017 class from Brooklyn. He took a redshirt year and then started for two full seasons in the SEC. He’s now slated to go among the first three rounds in almost every 2020 NFL mock draft. Devin Willock, who played for Paramus in 2018 and 2019, signed with Georgia in the 2020 class. When he sizes up Georgia, he thinks very big things are ahead for Kirby Smart’s program. “Georgia is right on the verge on knocking Clemson and Alabama out of the box,” Whitehead said. That comes an interview with a high school coach in North Jersey. Not North Georgia.

RELATED: The surgical scooter which rolled 6-foot-7 Devin Willock around on his way to Georgia A Jersey view on the national reputation of Georgia football Whitehead had a very good relationship with former Georgia line coach Sam Pittman. Paramus sent a player off to Boston College a couple of cycles ago. If the Bulldogs wanted to, then they probably could have signed him, too. “He wanted to go to Georgia,” Whitehead said. “But he was sitting around number five or number six on Sam’s board.” How do the Bulldogs now pull players far outside of the SEC’s recruiting footprint? According to Whitehead, the narrative about the Bulldogs working on a national recruiting base is very real. “Georgia is very popular up here,” Whitehead said. “One thing about Georgia. Georgia is on TV a lot up here. They are on TV all the time. It is not the same way with all the programs down South. Georgia is just one of those programs where it is just a popular program. I don’t know even if I can explain how or why.”