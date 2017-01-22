Georgia offers junior college DT Larrell Murchison on his official visit

The finish line is set, but a third major contender has joined the chase for Larrell Murchison. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior college DT from Louisburg College in North Carolina visited UGA over the weekend. The Ole Miss pledge still has to take his last official visit to Oxford next weekend.

He wants to major in communications at his next stop. “Big Murch” is rated as the nation’s No. 10 strong-side junior college defensive end and the No. 86 overall JUCO player for 2017. Murchison also stands to be the first big-time SEC or Power 5 signee in the short history of Louisburg College. That program isn’t old enough to drive, but he’s about to make history. He told DawgNation last week exactly how he’d feel about an offer from Georgia. “It would definitely be up there in that top 2 or top 3 category for me,” Murchison said. “I look to enjoy my visit and look for everything that I want in a school there. If I find that at Georgia, then maybe I can end up in Athens next year.” Look for him to make his final decision shortly after that Ole Miss visit. He will have three seasons to play two years at Georgia, Ole Miss or Texas. Louisburg College defensive coordinator Chris Tolbert shared a pretty good view of what Murchison would be like inside the locker room at his next college stop.

"Larrell is a unique guy," Tolbert said. "He was one of our team captains by an overwhelming vote. We had him and his twin brother (Farrell Murchison) over to dinner here one time. His brother also plays here as a running back. They stopped at a gas station on the way and bought my son a little Mickey Mouse doll. They didn't have to do that, but that story stays with me and sticks with my wife, too. He's always thinking about others. That has always impressed me with him. That's one of the many things that impress me about him."

