Georgia recruiting: Lists for elite OLs Amarius Mims and Micah Morris highlight week

Editor’s Note: DawgNation will publish a periodic snapshot during each Georgia recruiting cycle which gauges where the Bulldogs are as a class. Consider it an early April overview of how the next wave of UGA football talent is coming together. Even in this COVID-19 world.
This week was supposed to be …….
Everyone can finish that sentence with some gloom right now, right? The “Top Gun” sequel was even delayed from its spring release this week.
When it comes to Georgia football and Georgia football recruiting, spring drills were supposed to be going full tilt right now. The month of April was supposed to be a time for priority targets to take their unofficial or official visits to the UGA facility.
They could gauge the practice tempo and get a sense of whether or not they could see themselves thriving in that pressure cooker. What would it be like to play for a certain position coach? They could see it all up close in real-time.
None of that applies now. Unless we’re talking about a video conference.
That’s why he is not as advanced yet at the tackle spot as 2020 Georgia signee Broderick Jones was at that position a year ago at this time. Mims was going to be a treat to watch compete in all the elite camps and showcase events over the next few months. He didn’t get to showcase his talent at the “Future 50” in Orlando during Under Armour All-American week back in January.
That’s just one of many items in that “supposed to” category for all of us right now.
Georgia has a great shot here. The relationship between Georgia 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff and Mims is very real. It is something that can’t be pantomimed out over social media.
Morris could be either a guard or a tackle. South Carolina was the first school to offer him. That school will always have a special place in his heart. He’s continued to go back to visit the Florida Gators.
The Bulldogs are clearly among the top remaining options for both prospects within those lists. Mims has established he wants to make his decision known on his birthday on October 14. A lot of folks within the recruiting industry wonder if he will actually take that long.
With Morris, he’s always contended he will find the closure to his decision with his five official visits. It would just be that gut feeling after those trips would decide his choice. It will be hard for him to make that call until he goes on those trips. He simply needs that data.