Georgia recruiting: Lists for elite OLs Amarius Mims and Micah Morris highlight week

Editor’s Note: DawgNation will publish a periodic snapshot during each Georgia recruiting cycle which gauges where the Bulldogs are as a class. Consider it an early April overview of how the next wave of UGA football talent is coming together. Even in this COVID-19 world. This week was supposed to be ……. Everyone can finish that sentence with some gloom right now, right? The “Top Gun” sequel was even delayed from its spring release this week.

When it comes to Georgia football and Georgia football recruiting, spring drills were supposed to be going full tilt right now. The month of April was supposed to be a time for priority targets to take their unofficial or official visits to the UGA facility. They could gauge the practice tempo and get a sense of whether or not they could see themselves thriving in that pressure cooker. What would it be like to play for a certain position coach? They could see it all up close in real-time. None of that applies now. Unless we’re talking about a video conference.