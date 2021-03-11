Pearce Spurlin III: UGA commit explains his ridiculous catch at a prospect camp

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles a recent Pearce Spurlin III catch from over the weekend at an Under Armour regional prospect camp. Spurlin is a 2023 Georgia tight end commitment. The Under Armour regionals try to trot out the nation’s top talent from every pocket of the country. The typical recruiting calendar allows those camps to serve as the first big stage for a prospect like Georgia commitment Pearce Spurlin III to show up and show out.

“I wanted to make my route look good and if I threw him through as I did. I knew it would’ve looked better. So that’s just like I did. I did an initial inside release to stutter and then I got that outside step and then I threw him through and he ended up holding me.” For those that deem running routes and making catches to be rather elementary, think again. Spurlin wasn’t finished breaking down his process on that one rep. “I was like ‘Shoot he’s holding me’ and I was just thinking this can’t happen. Because you only get three or four reps at those types of camps and you have to make them worth it. I was like I really hope this ball comes close to me because I can still catch it. He was draped all over me and I had to get him off of me and I saw the ball and I just kind of stuck my hand out. I don’t really even remember the whole thing. I remember getting up and everyone was yelling and somebody stuck a camera in my face. I kind of remember it. I remember it hitting my hands but I just stuck my hand out and just caught it.” Then he got up. Spurlin saw the camera and looked at it. He never even looked at his defender. “It was cool,” he said. “I kind of got up with a little bit of swag looking at the camera. Looking at everybody. Everybody was going crazy. It was something I will never forget for sure.” A good little backstory on Pearce Spurlin III

Spurlin comes from a multi-generation Georgia family. He was measured at 6 feet, 6 inches and 212 pounds at that Under Armour All-American regional camp. That was a good stab for him there given that it was the same hand in which he broke the scaphoid bone in his wrist at the end of his 2020 season. We can go ahead and chalk that surgery up as a success and that thought as the understatement of the day. It ended his sophomore year early. He missed the last three games, but still had 46 catches for 606 yards and five TDs. That was in seven games. “I went up for a ball and fell down and came down on my hand,” he said. “It fractured my scaphoid bone and I ended up getting surgery. My recovery was only like three weeks. It was a good surgery. I was only out for like three weeks and could start playing basketball.” That’s a link to a fortuitous part of his adolescence. This author can remember breaking his arm twice during the formative years of elementary school. That time in a cast forced his teachers to implore a natural lefty to learn how to write with his opposite hand. Spurlin has a story like that. Sorta. He’s had the odd fractured finger or hand or wrist coming up. When he did, he kept playing ball. Or at least catching it.

That’s why is now adept at the art of a one-handed catch. Even with a defender draped over him. “I really learned how to catch with one hand in middle school,” he said. “I consistently kept breaking something like my hand, my fingers or something. I had to learn how to play. I always had a cast on and I had to learn how to play with a cast on. I would just make one-handed catches.” That catch is impressive, but it still won’t be the best he’s made. “You go look at my freshman highlight reel,” he said. “The first play. That’s probably my greatest catch ever. I caught a one-handed ball in the end zone over two All-State linebackers versus Kell in the first game of my freshman year. That was my greatest catch ever.” He’s not wrong. It is actually the second catch here in the clip below.

