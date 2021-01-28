Gunner Stockton: Assessing the seismic impact this commitment will have on the 2022 class

Brock Vandagriff committed to Georgia on January 21, 2020. The Bulldogs, in the midst of a pandemic, were able to build a top 3 class around him.

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is how prominently the commitment of 5-star QB Gunner Stockton will shape the 2022 recruiting class for Georgia.

Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia on January 28, 2021. The Bulldogs, still in the midst of a pandemic, will build at least a top 3 class around him. That’s the all-too-easy take right now.

DawgNation has seen how this movie ends. Especially with a 5-star QB at the center of a recruiting class. Yet the feeling here might just be even more pronounced than that.

It might be inbounds to think that big with this one.

Gunner’s father, Rob Stockton, explained what he thinks might come to be.

“I think stability was a huge factor here in his decision,” Rob Stockton said when listing reasons why his son chose Georgia. “His comfort level with knowing that when the recruiting class of 2022 for the University of Georgia all comes to an end and shakes out. I believe Gunner will have played or spend the night with or hung out with or been friends with probably close to half of that class. That they’ve played together somewhere at some point since they were all in the sixth grade at an FBU or a Gwinnett Football League All-Star team or the ninth-grade Army All-American Game or what used to be the Army All-American Bowl or whatever they call it now.”