Gunner Stockton: Assessing the seismic impact this commitment will have on the 2022 class
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is how prominently the commitment of 5-star QB Gunner Stockton will shape the 2022 recruiting class for Georgia.
Brock Vandagriff committed to Georgia on January 21, 2020. The Bulldogs, in the midst of a pandemic, were able to build a top 3 class around him.
Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia on January 28, 2021. The Bulldogs, still in the midst of a pandemic, will build at least a top 3 class around him. That’s the all-too-easy take right now.
DawgNation has seen how this movie ends. Especially with a 5-star QB at the center of a recruiting class. Yet the feeling here might just be even more pronounced than that.
It might be inbounds to think that big with this one.
Gunner’s father, Rob Stockton, explained what he thinks might come to be.
“I think stability was a huge factor here in his decision,” Rob Stockton said when listing reasons why his son chose Georgia. “His comfort level with knowing that when the recruiting class of 2022 for the University of Georgia all comes to an end and shakes out. I believe Gunner will have played or spend the night with or hung out with or been friends with probably close to half of that class. That they’ve played together somewhere at some point since they were all in the sixth grade at an FBU or a Gwinnett Football League All-Star team or the ninth-grade Army All-American Game or what used to be the Army All-American Bowl or whatever they call it now.”
“They are just a whole gang of those young men that he’s so comfortable with and has great relationships and friendships with and then along with how comfortable he became with the University of Georgia staff. He just felt he was a priority to his class and was going to be given a proper chance to go compete and play for the University of Georgia. I think that’s really it.”
What do the recruits think about Gunner Stockton to UGA?
Rob Stockton didn’t name names. But any hard-working reporter on the UGA recruiting beat should have been able to pick up on those connections about 1-2 years ago.
This one did.
Stockton is a well-connected dude. Going back to those middle school All-Star teams, 7-on-7 seasons, All-American Bowl tryouts and All-Star games and recruiting visits.
