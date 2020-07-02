HEDGES: 3 ways the lack of campus visits have also helped Georgia football recruiting

Tony Grimes, the 5-star Virginia CB, chose North Carolina earlier this week. Elite pass rusher Dallas Turner opted to roll with the Tide the very next day. It proved to be a swift one-two punch of “what just happened here” with Georgia recruiting. If we’re being honest, the Georgia football program hasn’t seen many single days like that under Kirby Smart. But back-to-back days where the “Power G” logo was the hat on the table which didn’t get picked up was especially telling. The COVID-19 health scare which halted all on and off-campus recruiting played a factor in why those All-American recruits did not choose Georgia, but also in the timing of those announcements. They saw no need to wait and the chance to take a validation visit or two were not going to take place until at least September 1, if not later than that.

We discussed those matters on this week’s “Before the Hedges” but also brought up three reasons why Georgia’s recruiting has also been aided by that shutdown, too. It is not like Georgia is the only school that hasn’t been able to build the necessary momentum in the pandemic for a few elite targets on the recruiting trail. There has been a lot of “if only we could get that guy on campus” taking place with a record number of commitments to NCAA Division I schools through the end of June during the coronavirus health scare. Auburn, Penn State and South Carolina were saying the same things about Georgia offensive line verbal pledge Dylan Fairchild That is just the most recent example present with the last commitment who chose Georgia.