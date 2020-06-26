HEDGES: Sudden change for Georgia football and its 2021 recruiting board
This year’s Georgia football recruiting cycle has been stuck on pause for the longest time. The news and the trickles of information just really haven’t been there.
Well, except for the last week. DawgNation has seen a lot of sudden change for the 2021 class of late.
- 5-star CB Tony Grimes moved up his commitment date by some six months to June 30
- Grimes also recently announced his finalists
- Elite RB commit Lovasea Carroll reaffirmed his pledge to UGA after sharing publicly that he was closely considering a flip to Florida
- Elite pass rush target Dallas Turner also announced his five finalists and a new decision date for July 1
- Those two elite recruiting targets are among the highest priorities for 2021, but the online predictions from 247Sports and Rivals are both pointing to them not choosing Georgia
Grimes rates as the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings scale. Turner ranks as the nation’s No. 2 weak-side DE target. Those should be seen as seismic pieces of news on the 2021 recruiting front.
We dove into those decisions this week and what that could potentially mean for the Bulldogs. Check out this week’s episode in the featured video slot above and in the embedded posts below.
