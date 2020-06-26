HEDGES: Sudden change for Georgia football and its 2021 recruiting board

This year’s Georgia football recruiting cycle has been stuck on pause for the longest time. The news and the trickles of information just really haven’t been there.

Well, except for the last week. DawgNation has seen a lot of sudden change for the 2021 class of late.

5-star CB Tony Grimes moved up his commitment date by some six months to June 30

Grimes also recently announced his finalists

Elite RB commit Lovasea Carroll reaffirmed his pledge to UGA after sharing publicly that he was closely considering a flip to Florida

Elite pass rush target Dallas Turner also announced his five finalists and a new decision date for July 1

Those two elite recruiting targets are among the highest priorities for 2021, but the online predictions from 247Sports and Rivals are both pointing to them not choosing Georgia

Grimes rates as the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings scale. Turner ranks as the nation’s No. 2 weak-side DE target. Those should be seen as seismic pieces of news on the 2021 recruiting front.