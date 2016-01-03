Jacob Eason has some homework to do at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Jacob Eason said this week is all about “having fun” at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
His “fun” is going to include some homework from UGA head coach Kirby Smart.
“We’ve got some guys we want to look at, but obviously (Smart) is pretty busy getting ready for Clemson,” Eason said. “So I will be doing some recruiting myself on guys I see that I like, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Eason recently got a haircut after Christmas.
“I’m going to grow it back out for football season,” Eason said. “It got a little too hot, a little too shaggy. This is the spring and summer football, and for football season, I will grow it back out with the shaggy dog look again next fall again for football season.”
He had an emotional send-off from his Lake Stevens, Wash., hometown before his trip. Eason will fly from the Army Bowl in San Antonio to Georgia to begin his college career.
“It is a small town and I am friends with pretty much everybody,” Eason said. “Everybody knew me. I knew everybody. Those guys are going to be in school next semester and I will be in college. It is exciting and said to be moving on with my life. They are going to come visit me in school and I am going to make new friends at Georgia and will never forget them, too.”
His first day of classes at UGA begin on Jan. 11.
“We’ve got a great O-line coach coming who is the best in the country,” Eason said. “We’ve got a great (offensive coordinator) coming and our head coach is coming from the national championship game. Those are the top three things for me right there.”
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and UGA recruiting for AJC.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow him on Twitter for the latest on who’s on their way to play Between the Hedges.
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener