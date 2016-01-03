Jacob Eason has some homework to do at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Jacob Eason said this week is all about “having fun” at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“We’ve got some guys we want to look at, but obviously (Smart) is pretty busy getting ready for Clemson,” Eason said. “So I will be doing some recruiting myself on guys I see that I like, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Eason recently got a haircut after Christmas.

“I’m going to grow it back out for football season,” Eason said. “It got a little too hot, a little too shaggy. This is the spring and summer football, and for football season, I will grow it back out with the shaggy dog look again next fall again for football season.”

He had an emotional send-off from his Lake Stevens, Wash., hometown before his trip. Eason will fly from the Army Bowl in San Antonio to Georgia to begin his college career.

“It is a small town and I am friends with pretty much everybody,” Eason said. “Everybody knew me. I knew everybody. Those guys are going to be in school next semester and I will be in college. It is exciting and said to be moving on with my life. They are going to come visit me in school and I am going to make new friends at Georgia and will never forget them, too.”

His first day of classes at UGA begin on Jan. 11.