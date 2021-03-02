Jalon Walker: All-American LB feels his decision will be like breaking up with a couple of girlfriends

The Under Armour All-American will now be listening to his gut now. Walker announced this week he has a March 28 commitment date. This decision will be more organic than the many upstanding and level-headed things he has going on in his life. Why March 28? “Going into the last stage of my recruitment my parents had a talk with me that everybody is waiting for me to make the best move,” the 4.0 student said. “For me having these certain schools picked out and seeing which schools best fit me. Which has the whole program here best fits me? Which programs have taken the time and have been well-thought-out? I’m ready for this moment to just settle down and devote my loyalty to this team.” There was no reason for March 28. No family member or special connection. His Salisbury (Salisbury, NC) team will play a rival on the Friday of his decision weekend. His father’s Catawba College squad will play the next day with their adjusted spring season. “We have back-to-back football and then having a happily ever after on Sunday then to celebrate my commitment,” Walker said. The six-week NCAA extension of the dead period essentially goosed this move.

“The NCAA had me really fired up to go see these places in April,” he said. “It did really bust my bubble to see when the deadline got pushed all the way back to May. With me waiting until the summertime, I know lots of people aren’t going to wait on certain people during the time. I’m just going to hop on the ball and go with what I know. As many Zoom calls as I have done and as many self-guided tours [I’m] just going off that information and getting to know these schools relationship-wise. That is what I’m doing here.” He has six finalists in Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State. “Right now I say it is a three going into my recruitment,” he said. “Basing my information down as best as I can. Going through those Zoom calls. Having multiple Zoom calls. Getting the best information I can out of those. Just doing that as well and of course, having that self-guided tour to get the full feeling for myself.” The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound junior said he has yet to make up his mind. “It is still in between three schools,” he said. “Right now at this time, I don’t have a clear decision.” Walker has charted within the top five of the DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top targets list since we started charting the 2022s. The thinking here is he is an exceptional talent on and off the field. He rates on the 247Sports Composite scale as the nation’s No. 4 OLB and the No. 50 overall recruit.

The school that signs Walker will be blessed with more than that. He’s a dunk contest champion, a supremely agile athlete and a lightning rod for championship culture in any locker room. “All these programs are very great,” he said. “I appreciate all the love from these programs. I feel like me making this choice I will have to break up with a couple of girlfriends at this point. Having that great relationship with them but having to let them go to make the best decision for me and my family.” That’s a very mature outlook for a student-athlete who just turned 17 this week. Let’s take a lap around all those valued options for Jalon Walker. The honors off the tee here go to the defending national champions. We will proceed through the rest via alphabetical order. Alabama Walker broke down the lure of the Crimson Tide in his final decision.

“Alabama is on the hot spot there,” he said. “Everyone enjoys Alabama. How they see Alabama as the spot to go play at and to be great. The best go play with the best. That’s the message I get from them. Coach [Pete] Golding and coach [Nick] Saban do a great job of reaching out and getting to know me as much as I’m getting to know them. Showing their love as much as I appreciate it going into this process and always reminding me that it is always a great opportunity to go play at the University of Alabama.” He will never forget the honor of being recruiting by Saban. “Me just getting to know him,” Walker said. “Just me going through this process being star-struck to some of these coaches that I never thought I’d be able to speak to. These coaches I see on ‘ESPN’ and ‘Gameday’ doing these interviews and just me being able to actually meet them.” Auburn Walker had a great connection with Auburn prior to the pandemic with Gus Malzahn and his staff. There was a head coaching change and decided turnover among those previous ties. It appears those bridges have been repaved with Bryan Harsin taking the #WDE reins. What excites him the most about a chance to play for Auburn? “Me getting to know the staff now and having a great connection with them makes everything right,” Walker said. “I know they want to start their program out strong and they have a couple of [big] guys coming in this year.” Clemson

