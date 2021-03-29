Jalon Walker commitment win adds to dynamics of intensifying Georgia-Clemson rivalry

Georgia landed a commitment from 4-star linebacker Jalon Walker.
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia continued its run of dominance on the recruiting trail on Sunday when it landed a commitment from linebacker Jalon Walker. And it once again came at the expense of the Clemson Tigers

Walker is the No. 50 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

UGA News