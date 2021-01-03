Jeremiah Alexander: Why the talented 5-star junior LB has UGA in his final 6

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details the final six released on New Year’s Day by 5-star junior LB Jeremiah Alexander of Thompson High in Alabama. Jeremiah Alexander had Georgia listed among his final three schools in December of 2019. He wound up choosing Alabama last March but felt a real need to de-commit during the 2020 season.

The 5-star junior DE/OLB prospect rates as the nation’s No. 1 weak-side DE and No. 12 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) for the 2022 cycle. Alexander released an updated final six on New Year’s Day. The Bulldogs also made the cut there, too. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior says he now plans to take his time before making his final decision in December of 2021. It is about this time where the seasoned reader might go here: 5-star + Lives in Alabama = Lowered expectations. There’s a better chance of seeing Day and Saban do The Griddy together later this month after their pressers. But this 5-star has already seen a 5-star family member leave The Yellowhammer State. That hyper-athletic family member also left his home state to play for Georgia. That thickens this plot more than a wee smidge here, right?

The future early enrollee broke down why the Bulldogs made the cut again in detail, but it seems best to quickly hit the high points of his story. He is very strong. Alexander told DawgNation he has a power clean of 395 pounds even though his team hasn’t done any max lifts in quite awhile.

Look for him to wait until after his senior season in 2021 to make his final decision. That will likely mean he signs during the early period and announces at the Under Armour All-American Game in early 2022. The most likely timetable at this time would be in January of 2021.

Alexander said that his cousin George Pickens is able to give him a good read on all things UGA, but hasn’t really spoken at length to him about the benefits of being a Bulldog. Not just yet.

He’s hearing from UGA just about daily and that includes communication from OLBs coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and also co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

That seems Smart. Not just a key page from the book of Kirby Smart. Alexander will likely be an ILB or an OLB in the SEC.

He is talking to some Bulldogs, too. Georgia 2022 commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew AND freshman Kelee Ringo both show up as strong sources of information about all things UGA, too. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Getting to know 5-star LB Jeremiah Alexander Alexander has a funny story about what drew him to football. “My first year I just saw it on TV,” he said. “I saw how big the guys were and initially I didn’t know you had to put in all the work to get like that. I thought you just came out that big. But like after the years went by I just fell in love with the game. I saw the opportunity that I could go to college for free and my parents wouldn’t have to pay for it. And so I just fell in love with the game.” Those that will track his story should commit this video to memory. That was when he was a rising ninth-grader who first caught the eye of the Thompson staff.

