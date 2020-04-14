Jermaine Burton: Why coming home means so much to Georgia’s next great receiver

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is focused on sharing the story of how Georgia flipped former LSU commit Jermaine Burton to sign as part of another nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class. Jermaine Burton covered 5,663 miles on his road from high school prospect to future Georgia Bulldog. It was at least that many miles on Google Maps. That how all the turns along his high school career add up on his way to coming back home to sign with UGA in the 2020 class.

Burton started out at Hapeville Charter Academy in Atlanta. His next move was to IMG Academy in Florida. A return to Georgia to play for Marietta High School was in the works, but he wasn’t granted eligibility by the Georgia High School Association. That fork in the road led him to California for two seasons at Calabasas High School. Burton would go on to commit to LSU back in April of 2019, but it did not last. Burton started wondering about Joe Brady’s future at LSU. He knew that Joe Burrow would be gone after this season, too. It felt like a “roll of the dice” to expect things to stay the same in Baton Rouge.

The 195-pound freshman chose to sign with Georgia last December. It all hit him about a month before the early signing period. “It always just came down to life and life after football and the educational aspect of it,” Burton said. Add up all those stops: That’s at least 5,663 miles of places that he called home or planned to call home on his way to Athens. That’s not even counting all the trips he’s taken to training sessions with former Georgia standout Terrence Edwards.

When it came down to coming home to play for Georgia, these names were the GPS along that road: Sheri Burton. Marilyn Burton. Sienna Borho. That’s his mother, his grandmother and his sister, respectively. Those three names were just as important as James Coley, Cortez Hankton and Kirby Smart in Burton’s eventual recruiting decision. Perhaps even more so. According to Burton, his grandmother is now 73 years old. He makes it sound like she means a great deal to him. “That had a big part to do with it,” Jermaine Burton said earlier this year. “My grandmother is getting older. She can’t be catching flights here and there all the time to come to see me play.”