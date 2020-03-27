Jonathan Jefferson: 5 things to know about this week’s 2021 Georgia commit

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Jonathan Jefferson after the 4-star DL committed to UGA early this week. Jonathan Jefferson committed to Georgia earlier this week. It was a big commitment for the Bulldogs because Jefferson will add a great deal to the defensive front in the years to come. Here’s a few quick things to know here: Jefferson is now up to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 270 pounds.

He rates as a 4-star strong-side DE. The 247Sports Composite rating has him as the nation’s No. 11 SDE and the nation’s No. 143 overall prospect for 2021.

The Douglas County High (Douglasville, Ga.) standout will enroll early in January of 2021.

He is the fourth public commitment of the 2021 class for UGA at this time. Those players all currently reside and play high school football in the state of Georgia.

Jefferson is also a very impressive basketball player for Douglas County. He’s a guard. Not in the post. What sparked the Jonathan Jefferson commitment?

“I think it is a little of both actually,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “A little bit of both. When he took his visit to see Georgia about a month ago or so, he really said that it felt like home. He had a couple of things scheduled before we went on this quarantine break. After that though, I think he had already had his mind made up.” “We didn’t talk about it. He just called me [Sunday] and said ‘Coach I am committing’ and I said to who and he said to Georgia. Then I said ‘Do you like it?’ and I said ‘If you like it, then I love it’ with that.” Jonathan Jefferson: Look for him to slide inside in college

Jefferson plays basketball for Douglas County, too. He was grabbing steals, pulling down rebounds and swishing some three-pointers at that. Check out the first play of his junior highlight tape from the football field. He flashes some of that impressive athleticism on the first clip. He’s flanked way out wide as the “X” receiver. Despite that level of athleticism, his coach does not feel he will be a defender on the edge out in college. “No, he’s going inside,” White said. Jefferson lost the second half of his sophomore year to an injury. He had a meniscus tear that did not require surgery. It just didn’t allow him to play.