Jordan Allen: “Lockdown” CB breaks down that nickname and a strong interest in UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is an introduction to a very talented Class of 2022 DB target in Jordan “Lockdown” Allen out of Louisiana. Put the name Jordan “Lockdown” Allen in a group of the most intriguing prospects for Georgia in the 2022 cycle. He’s a cornerback prospect, but rates as a safety on the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s talented enough to likely do both.

That defensive back position certainly requires a re-up for the Bulldogs in this cycle. The Bulldogs offered him on January 21. It is intriguing to see he has kept the tweet announcing his UGA offer pinned to the top of his Twitter page. It went up shortly after he got that offer. It has not moved. “I feel like it was one of the first big schools or big-type schools to take a shot on me and it really meant a lot to me before all those other schools started tagging along,” Allen said. Prospects are recruited for their ability to play the game. Not just to look good in shorts or a photoshoot. He can certainly play. He knows how many catches he gave up in 2020. “That number is zero,” Allen said. “At all. Nobody caught a pass on me all year.” That will include the recent LSU commit A.J. Johnson. Johnson was also a target for UGA in the 2022 cycle.

“Most of the times teams leave me alone but when I played against Newman and A.J. Johnson he was like the top receiver in our state,” Allen said. “He’s a 4-star and they tried to target him 15 times and they had zero completions. Zero catches. I was on him all night.” Allen had decided recently he was ready to make his decision on March 13. He now feels that is not the right timing to make his commitment. He just wants to see all of his top schools first. It should not be interpreted as a young man without a solid foundation in his life. He has a personal testimony to share. It is what guides his steps both on and off the field. “I do it for God mainly,” Allen said of his motivation to excel. “He’s the one who has blessed me with these gifts and talents to show out to the people of the world. So every time I’m on the field and I get tired or worn down, I think about him and the reason why I do it. It is all to glorify him. That gives me the strength to keep going.” The Lafayette Christian Academy star (Lafayette, La.) finds the time before every game to pray. “It wouldn’t feel right to go play if I didn’t do that,” he said.

He’s rated as a 3-star safety, but that’s not the position most project him to play, including UGA. “What I do best is play press-man coverage,” Allen said. “I will get in a receiver’s face. There are not many receivers that can get off the line against me.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Jordan Allen: The lowdown on “Lockdown” in 2022 He was moving toward making his decision sooner than expected. The thinking there was to wait for the NCAA to lift the dead period in April to go check out schools. “What really sparked it off was the bigger picture right now,” he said. “I didn’t want to be left out. I’m not in a rush to commit or anything but just looking at the bigger picture and all of the DBs that certain schools are taking in 2022. I just have to be certain where the best opportunity is for me.”

Allen knows the recruiting game. If one of his top schools is only taking a certain amount of DBs this cycle, then he wants to make sure he claims one of those slots at an ideal program before losing out. “I have a school in mind right now but I’m going to make sure that is the right decision for me,” Allen said this week. “I’m going to ask God to show me the right school and if he shows me the right school, that’s where I’m headed.” “Lockdown” hails from Louisiana. Most Georgia fans will see that and wonder: Where is LSU in all this? Allen doesn’t have an offer from LSU. “Everybody thinks that because I’m from ‘The Boot’ that I want that,” he said. “But that’s not really for me. It is about going to where I will have the best opportunities.” He’s okay with that. “That’s not my dream school,” he said. “I don’t have a dream school honestly.”

