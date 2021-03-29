BREAKING: 4-star RB Jordan James has made his college decision

When Jordan James told DawgNation recently his decision was coming soon and at “any day” recently, he wasn’t kidding.

The prized RB prospect from Oakland High School in Tennessee tweeted this out about two weeks ago.

James said that his commitment could come “any day” after he dropped that tweet. He had long maintained that Georgia was his outright leader throughout his recruitment dating back to his junior season.

To be exact, it was 15 days. To be exact, he did not find a new top school when he made his commitment known early Monday afternoon.

The momentum established by 5-star Malaki Starks and Under Armour All-American LB Jalon Walker over the last few days has now carried into this week for Georgia football recruiting.

Georgia’s red-hot recruiting class now gains the services of the nation’s No. 17 RB in Jordan James. He ranks on the 247Sports Composite rankings standard as the nation’s No. 179 overall prospect for 2022.

Ohio State leads all college programs with its 240.87 overall class calculation on the composite with 11 commits. With the decision made on Monday by James, the Bulldogs are now coming up strong with a 235.5 value on that same scale.

James shared his decision on Monday morning from his Twitter account.

He had said that when visits were restored when the NCAA finally lifted the dead period, his first trip would be to check out Athens.

“They are at the top of my list as of now,” James said earlier this year. “I feel like I owe it to them to visit them first since they have taken the time to build relationships with me and to get to know me.”

Jordan James: Why UGA was his top school for some time

He was offered by UGA back in May of 2020. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee had built a strong relationship ever since.

Why has the 5-foot-10, 195-pound rising senior long favored Georgia?

“I like Dell McGee a lot,” James said. “I like how he develops running backs. You can look at his background. He develops great running backs. He makes running backs great. He gives them that extra extra push so I like that. He tells me I am a priority and lets me know I’m wanted. He lets me know I can do many different things and be successful at the University of Georgia.”

The Oakland High star put up some gaudy stats as a junior last fall. James had 182 carries for 1,752 yards and took those plays to the house for 26 TDs.

It was a robust 9.6 yards per attempt with a long gain of 80 yards.

That included 10 times in which he cracked the 100-yard mark in his 13 games. James also excelled when given the chance to catch the football. He had a 90-yard reception which boosted his totals to eight catches for 180 yards.

That’s a gaudy 22.5 yards per catch average. It seems fitting to mention that James can house the football as a receiver, too. That’s part of the new Georgia model at the position.

James becomes the 11th commitment for the Bulldogs as they open up the distance from LSU in having the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. He’s now the second offensive commitment on the board for 2022. He’s joining 5-star QB Gunner Stockton in the class.

He is also now the third-out-of-state commitment for Georgia in this 2022 class. He is seen as one of two RBs that Georgia will hope to sign in 2022. Branson Robinson, a 4-star RB from Mississippi, is now clearly seen as the remaining priority target for UGA in this class.

McGee had to be pleased by the move made by James. He tweeted out his go-to #EndZoneStalkers video after James dropped his news.

Check out the 2020 junior highlight film for James below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)