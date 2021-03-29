BREAKING: 4-star RB Jordan James has made his college decision

The prized RB prospect from Oakland High School in Tennessee tweeted this out about two weeks ago.

When Jordan James told DawgNation recently his decision was coming soon and at “any day” recently, he wasn’t kidding.

“I like Dell McGee a lot,” James said. “I like how he develops running backs. You can look at his background. He develops great running backs. He makes running backs great. He gives them that extra extra push so I like that. He tells me I am a priority and lets me know I’m wanted. He lets me know I can do many different things and be successful at the University of Georgia.”

The Oakland High star put up some gaudy stats as a junior last fall. James had 182 carries for 1,752 yards and took those plays to the house for 26 TDs.

It was a robust 9.6 yards per attempt with a long gain of 80 yards.

That included 10 times in which he cracked the 100-yard mark in his 13 games. James also excelled when given the chance to catch the football. He had a 90-yard reception which boosted his totals to eight catches for 180 yards.

That’s a gaudy 22.5 yards per catch average. It seems fitting to mention that James can house the football as a receiver, too. That’s part of the new Georgia model at the position.

James becomes the 11th commitment for the Bulldogs as they open up the distance from LSU in having the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. He’s now the second offensive commitment on the board for 2022. He’s joining 5-star QB Gunner Stockton in the class.