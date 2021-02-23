Jordan James: 4-star Tennessee RB hits the hole hard on why UGA is his top school

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry dishes on 4-star Tennessee RB Jordan James his story and how he feels about the Bulldogs. Jordan James is a 4-star RB in the 2022 cycle. He’s a momentum runner that probes holes and the slightest crease to gash defenses. That’s nothing new as he has carried a fitting “Mo-Mo” nickname since he started toting a football.

“One of my Pee Wee coaches gave me that,” James said. “It is because I used to mow people over so they just started calling me ‘Mo-Mo’ with that.” Don’t get that twisted. He’s not a battering ram. “My favorite thing to do is watching the holes develop,” James said. “I pride myself on my vision. I like watching the holes develop and then bursting through them.” He had a big 2020 junior year. It includes 10 times where he cracked the 100-yard mark in his 13 games. James also excelled when given the chance to catch the football. He had a 90-yard reception which boosted his totals to eight catches for 180 yards. That’s a gaudy 22.5 yards per catch average. It seems fitting to mention that James can house the football as a receiver, too. That’s part of the new Georgia model at the position. If we’re being serious here, then running the rock well is a given for any back being recruited by Dell McGee. The key targets for UGA should all have this type of stat line as a primary ball carrier. Jordan James in 2020: 182 carries for 1,752 yards and 26 TDs. That was a robust 9.6 yards per attempt with a long gain of 80 yards.

He can do a lot of things from mowing down defenders to making a guy miss in space. He also has the speed burst button to outrun angles from good safeties. “Just whatever the team needs,” he said. Check out his junior film below. He runs a lot bigger on film than the 195 pounds he carries on his 5-foot-10 frame might suggest. DawgNation recruitniks may spot that he hails from the same Oakland High in the greater Murfreesboro region that sent former 5-star S Jacoby Stevens to LSU. That choice after a long courtship with UGA in the 2017 cycle. There was a time when the Bulldogs clearly led for Stevens. That is also the case here with James. He hits the hole hard when it comes to his feelings about Georgia.

If the NCAA allowed visits this weekend, he knows which school he would see first. “I would go to Georgia,” James said. Why? “They are at the top of my list as of now,” James said. “I feel like I owe it to them to visit them first since they have taken the time to build relationships with me and to get to know me.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Why Jordan James feels the way he does about Georgia Georgia offered James back in May of 2020.

