Kayin Lee: Elite in-state 2023 CB discusses ‘dream school’ offer from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers up the first real good read on 2023 in-state CB prospect Kayin Lee from a stout Cedar Grove High School program in Metro Atlanta. The operative word for Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin (Kay-In) Lee is smooth. He is already very polished to still just be a 2023 prospect in the state of Georgia.

He is a press corner. Lee loves to play man-to-man and yet he still makes everything look smooth. It never looks like he’s exerting himself even on a big play. He glides and always seems in control even while flying in off the edge to block field goals. Lee is now in his second season with the Hustle, Inc. program. There are many bonafide ballplayers in that family of competitors. It is easy for an up-and-coming recruit to get eclipsed by the many All-American level talents on that squad. He is not getting eclipsed. He’s getting noticed. Be it on the 7-on-7 circuit or on Friday nights. Lee plays for a powerhouse Cedar Grove program that has no less than nine returnees that will all play major college football one day. There is an All-American across the defensive front in the 2022 class at that program. That’s 4-star DT Christen Miller. Miller is an exceptional player and person both on and off the field. He has Georgia among his very top schools. Joshua White, another talented 2022 DE prospect, also has an offer from UGA. So does 2023 ILB prospect Raul Aguirre. He’s a top 50 prospect in the 2023 cycle for 247 Sports.

Lee said that Georgia was one of the two schools he’d always wanted to earn an offer from. “That was one of the offers that I have been wanting a lot,” he said. “That was like my dream school. I was anticipating that offer coming at the end of the [sophomore] season. But now that I’ve got it I can do more things and it gave me a lot of confidence moving forward from it.” Lee likes the size of athletes that Georgia has on defense. He also values the location of being close to home, too. “From the people I have talked to about Georgia it is like a family down there,” he said. He has been talking to Arkansas, FSU, Georgia and Georgia Tech the most over the last two months. The Bulldogs, Razorbacks and Seminoles all seem to be prioritizing him so far. What has been the message from UGA?

“It is that I really fit the program,” Lee said. “That I am the next guy that can be that next big guy who can do great things at Georgia.” His coaches at Cedar Grove call him “Big Play K” and it is easy to see why below. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. The thing to know that drives Kayin Lee Lee is driven by his Christian faith. That is evident from a small sample size of four conversations with him. He knows where it all comes from. The drive here is to one day be able to provide for his family. He mentions his grandparents, his great grandparents and his mother and father. “They made sure I have had everything I need so I can be successful,” he said. “They go hard for me so I really go hard for all of them.” It is impactful to notice several tributes to his great grandfather on his Twitter timeline. Deacon Johnie E. Williams Sr. passed away this past January. He was 80 years old.

UGA News