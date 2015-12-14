Kirby Smart makes a bold recruiting move in final hours of weekend
How did new UGA coach Kirby Smart spend his final hours on the recruiting trail before the NCAA’s “dead period” began at midnight on Sunday?
By making a bold move to go see Antwuan Jackson, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen who has scheduled his college announcement on Thursday. He is from Cedar Grove High School near the Atlanta area and will enroll early in January.
