Kojo Antwi: Georgia and Ohio State are making a charge in a loaded top 8

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will offer the first DawgNation.com dive into the story of a prized state of Georgia WR Kojo Antwi of Lambert High in Forsyth County. The Bulldogs show up strong here amid an impressive top 8. Kojo Antwi.

That’s a name (Phonetics rep: Ko-Jo An-Twee) that belongs in college football box scores, right? As it turns out, that’s the preamble to note here in a pretty good story. “Actually my parents are from a tribe in Ghana,” Antwi said. “So each day has a set name. I was born on Monday. So I got the name Kojo.” The attempted Wikipedia definition for “Kojo” hits close to that mark here: An Akan masculine given name originating from the Akan people, meaning born on a Monday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Lambert High ranks as the nation’s No. 19 WR and as the No. 162 overall national recruit on the 247Sports Composite rankings. As it turns out, Kojo was moved by Julio. Antwi says he’s been inspired by the path laid down by Atlanta Falcons All-Pro WR Julio Jones. “I love the game of football,” Antwi said. “I’ve been watching football since I was, you know, a toddler. I fell in love with the Atlanta Falcons and I fell in love with Julio Jones.”

“I didn’t really start playing football until seventh grade, but you know watching Julio Jones on TV and seeing what he could do on the field really just inspired me to go try out football and I’ve loved it to this day. I will forever love it.” His game isn’t pure Julio. There’s a blend of Antonio Brown and Golden Tate to his game, too. The first rep on his junior tape reflects a guy with the short-space quicks and separation and an affinity for torching off-man coverage. He can turn a bubble screen into six points with the same efficiency as a ‘”9″ route. Antwi shows a pattern of shredding big cushions against over-the-top coverage. He had 44 catches for 795 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games in 2020. That’s a gaudy 18.1 yards per catch. Kojo Antwi: Settled on a loaded top 8 Antwi has one of those tapes with gold coins along a path to the treasure trove. The first play on his reel can be made by a top 250 overall receiver recruit most years. The second play is the stuff that maybe 10-to-12 receivers can replicate in any given year. It is film gold. Antwi loses his balance coming off the ball. He’s jammed. His quarterback has such trust in him he’s not really looking his way.

If he was, he would’ve noticed Antwi fell. The play was seemingly done. He’s on all fours but recovers for a play that even the great Jones never made too many of during his time at Foley High in South Alabama. Kojo recovers. Then stretches out across his body with a receiver draped on like a Tom Ford suit. He snags the ball, turns on the speed and weaves through traffic with his best “Sport Mode” impression. Kojo shows he can really go. It is a fun watch amid a reel of fine plays. His Lambert teammates provide some downfield blocks but he still makes three would-be tacklers miss amid a 69-yard scoring romp. He actually caught that ball at the scrimmage line. Still housed it. He’s assembled a 4:31 junior reel with no empty calories. Just playmaker protein. The third clip is a deep ball. He has to slow down for it, but he still turns into an 89-yard score. He’s even showing off some big plays as a kickoff returner. Antwi creates about as much separation with his speed as an old episode of “Divorce Court” that used to air on television. There’s a reason why he’s set a Top 8 which will include the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC. What did all those programs do right here in this recruitment?

“I have great relationships with all of them,” Antwi said. “Every single coach that I have talked to at each of those schools have shown me they really want me. That means a lot.” He was ready to drop those top schools in this stalled COVID-19 recruiting phase because he’d gotten an early jump on it all. He’s moving quicker than a lot of his 2022 class peers with his process. That top 8 release came on December 30, 2020. “I really started getting recruited in March,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of conversations and phone calls you know with coaches and all that. So I feel like it was the best time to narrow down the schools that I need to really like focus on.” He’s already thinking about his next steps. With that, he’s going to need the NCAA to turn on that green light for on-campus visits. “Once that dead period is over, I’m planning on taking my visits in April until then in July,” Antwi said. “July is really that month where I will commit before my senior season.”

