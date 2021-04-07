Lebbeus Overton: Why UGA recruits the nation’s No. 1 junior differently than any other recent 5-star

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers the first substantial DawgNation read on 5-star 2023 EDGE defender Lebbeus Overton of Milton High in Metro Atlanta. Lebbeus Overton has been a name to know for over a year now in the 2023 class. He was christened the nation’s No. 1 prospect for the 2023 cycle prior to his sophomore year and he did nothing but flatter that lofty early evaluation. The 6-foot-4, 269-pound rising junior definitely looks and plays the part of the nation’s top recruit.

There are a host of times where numbers stand out for a big-time recruit. The quick game read here for Lebbeus “LT” Overton certainly applies. Check these out: 4.0: We keep the main thing the main thing. That’s his approximate GPA so far in at Milton High. He’s an early riser and a self-starter by every account,

No. 1 overall: Where he’s rated overall in the 2023 class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rating.

1.000: That’s his 247Sports Composite rating. It is higher than every other prospect ranked in the 2022 cycle except for 5-star Ohio State QB commit Quinn Ewers.

21.5: That’s the robust number of sacks he had as a sophomore last season.

2: That’s the number of Power 5 programs his parents played for in college. His mother was a scholarship volleyball player at Kentucky. His father was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma.

7A: That’s the classification he plays at in Georgia. That’s the highest classification in the Georgia High School Association.

7A: That’s the classification he stars in basketball as well. Milton just won the Class 7A state title in basketball. Overton was a key contributor.

7: It sounds like there are seven schools currently slotting high in the mix for Milton. The top group might be very crowded with the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M. Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon are also showing up a lot in his public comments regarding his recruiting.

3: That’s the number of dual-sport offers he’s received to play basketball and football in 2021. While there’s no such thing as a scholarship for both sports, it does earmark the ability to play both in college. He’s recently announced dual-sport offers from North Carolina, Ohio State and Stanford.

2: His father, Milton Overton, is the athletics director at Kennesaw State University in Metro Atlanta. Milton Overton has an impressive resume in athletic administration. It will include a substantial work history at two schools that are flashing high with his son’s recruiting. That’s Alabama and Texas A&M.

$25 million: At Alabama from 2009 to 2015, his father provided oversight for $25 million in budgets and equipment, while producing $6 million in new revenue-generation and cost-saving initiatives. His duties included stewardship of the trademark licensing program for intercollegiate athletics at Alabama.

1: In somewhat of an unorthodox move, he says that’s how many coaches at UGA are currently recruiting him. That’s special teams coach Scott Cochran. Cochran, as a shrewd reader might guess, has ties to the Overton family from his time in Tuscaloosa. His father worked for the mighty Crimson Tide from 2019-2015. Here’s a quick look at what Overton can do on a random practice day.

“LT” said great things about Alabama, Clemson and Texas A&M. Ohio State websites reported the nuggets they found about their program. The same thing took place with North Carolina and Notre Dame, too. In spite of his age, he already comes across as a composed speaker. Overton also said a lot of very nice things about the Georgia program, too. But what struck this correspondent as unique was what he said Georgia was not doing. Georgia is not making sure this 5-star hears from every member of the staff. Overton said Georgia’s primary recruiting push comes from just one man. That’s the aforementioned Cochran. “I’m not going to say it is a horrible feeling but Scott Cochran has been on me like white on rice,” Overton said. “He’s making sure I build that relationship with him.”

Overton said Cochran is “crazy.” “But his crazy is in a good way,” he said. “He’s an awesome person. He makes sure he is like getting the job done. He always keeps it 100 with you and he’s especially on you about the school, too.” The only other big impression he’s gotten from UGA so far was when Kirby Smart landed a helicopter on the grounds of Milton High when coaches could be on the road. Or in the air in this case. What is looking for in an ideal school fit? “I’m just looking for a good family relationship,” he said. “A family-based college that makes sure they are treating everybody right and giving opportunities to everybody who deserves it.” When visits open up in June, he’ll look to start out with the closest big boy option.