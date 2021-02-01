Logan Johnson: Preferred walk-on ATH will tee up his life’s dream at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles the reasons why 2021 ATH Logan Johnson has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at UGA. Logan Johnson caught 68 passes for 1,168 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2020 for Class 1A private state champion Prince Avenue Christian. He caught 62 passes for 1,621 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.

The news peg there is that almost all of those catches and yards and touchdowns came from the strong right arm of 5-star Georgia freshman early enrollee Brock Vandagriff, too. Those are a lot of big plays to discuss in those stat lines, but it makes more sense to start with a young fella running out to fetch a kicking tee inside Sanford Stadium for a Vanderbilt game. Johnson was maybe four feet tall then. He was wearing his favorite black UGA Aaron Murray jersey. “Georgia is my dream school,” Johnson said. “I’ve always said that. Ever since I was little, there’s pictures and videos of me. I was a tee boy for Georgia. I ran out and grabbed the tee from the kickoffs during the game and I’ve always been a Georgia fan all my life. My whole family is Georgia fans.” “I’ve always wanted to play at Georgia regardless of a preferred walk-on or a scholarship.” That’s when the dream started for Johnson. Then it took off with a conversation about two months ago with 5-star OT Amarius Mims and Vandagriff. The subject was the thought of a PWO opportunity at UGA.

The question was posed to him. Would he take it if he got it? It is where it all comes full circle today. He’s taking it. “It is where I feel like I’m going to grow better as a person,” Johnson said. “Better as a player and better as a man. I’ve always wanted to be a Georgia Bulldog and I’m just blessed that God has given me the opportunity to be a Georgia Bulldog. That’s just home for me and that’s where I feel like I need to be.” Johnson, a former Troy commitment, has committed to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity with Georgia. Check out his wildly impressive senior film below. Think of the roadrunner cartoon after that Looney Toons icon just knocked back his first two energy drinks. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel. Logan Johnson: A few other things to know

The 5-foot-6, 155-pounder will probably cause Georgia’s scout team defensive backs fits in the early going, but that’s not his best initial early fit. The young man has been clocked at 3.92 seconds in the pro agility drill and that’s a key where he will get his first real looks to see if he can help the team. The pretty much unguardable receiver will first get the chance to deploy those moves and quicks as a change-of-pace punt returner. “I feel like at the University of Georgia my first shot at getting on the field early is definitely at punt returner,” Johnson said. “I feel like I bring a whole another dynamic to the game through special teams. I feel like I’m very electric and a very quick player in the return game and some people may call me a return specialist. So I feel like at Georgia that will be where I contribute to the team first.” There’s not a long history of preferred walk-on commitment stories here for DawgNation. Especially right at that news breaks. But there’s also not a long line of commitment videos for preferred walk-ons either. Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann offered Johnson the preferred walk-on opportunity. “He definitely said the return game,” Johnson said. “They feel like I’m an awesome return man. He said I can help them on the scout team. He said their defensive backs are going to hate covering me. I feel if I go there and kill their 5-star DBs and their starting defense on the scout team and make plays at the return game against their starting punt or kickoff team, I’m going to make them want to put me on the field.”

UGA News