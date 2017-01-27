WATCH: Kirby Smart arrives at high school using helicopter
With 2017 Signing Day just around the corner, Kirby Smart is using every opportunity he can to stockpile the Bulldogs with future talent.
And he visited one Georgia high school, Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, with a different type of transportation. That’s right, he brought out the old helicopter to pay a visit to the Gwinnett County high school.
UGA News
