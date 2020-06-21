Lovasea Carroll: Georgia RB commit shuts down all talk of a potential Florida flip
The chatter had been out there about elite Georgia RB commit Lovasea Carroll.
Was he going to flip to carry the ball for Georgia’s biggest rival? Carroll had also leant some credence to some of the boasts with a few cryptic tweets of his own.
Was the nation’s No. 6 RB prospect and No. 115 overall recruit (247Sports Composite ranking) going to really give Dan Mullen and the Gators something to dance about?
“Florida was in the lead but like I have been telling everyone else out of all five of my schools now I would still go to any one of them,” he said. “I feel like Georgia is just the one. It is my hometown. What better place to do it than in your city and home state basically.”
Carroll recently shared that choosing UGA was his “best decision ever” on his Instagram feed. Why did the Gators hold that short-lived lead?
“They were just coming at me harder and stuff like that,” he said.
Carroll said that an acronym came to his mind when finally settling on Georgia back on April 9.
“I mean it is ‘RBU’ there,” Carroll said, referring to UGA as “Running Back University” in his reply. “What’s not to like about going to a school like that?”
He expanded on that.
“What’s not to like with Georgia?” he said. “They bring in top offensive linemen, too. Top linemen. They’ve probably got the No. 1 class in offensive lineman from last year. They will probably do that again this year. Who wouldn’t want to run behind big boys like that?”
He broke down all of the reasons why he chose Georgia with DawgNation after his April commitment.
Carroll plans to be an engineering major in Athens. The fact that the campus is only about 90 minutes from his family in Warrenton was also a major key in his recruiting decision, too.
The interesting part about today’s news with Carroll is that it will shut down his previous thought of wanting to take all five official visits. He had said he wanted to still do that after he made his comment to Georgia.
He is credited with 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash on his Hudl prospect profile page. He had 57 carries for 571 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 for IMG Academy. Carroll had 143 carries for 1446 yards and 19 scores playing for Warren County in 2018.
He’s averaged 10 yards per carry across both of his last two seasons. Check out Carroll’s junior highlight reel below from IMG Academy.
The Georgia native previously played for Warren County near Augusta prior to transferring to IMG Academy for his junior season. Check out his junior tape below.
