Lovasea Carroll: Georgia RB commit shuts down all talk of a potential Florida flip

The chatter had been out there about elite Georgia RB commit Lovasea Carroll. Was he going to flip to carry the ball for Georgia’s biggest rival? Carroll had also leant some credence to some of the boasts with a few cryptic tweets of his own. Was the nation’s No. 6 RB prospect and No. 115 overall recruit (247Sports Composite ranking) going to really give Dan Mullen and the Gators something to dance about?

“Florida was in the lead but like I have been telling everyone else out of all five of my schools now I would still go to any one of them,” he said. “I feel like Georgia is just the one. It is my hometown. What better place to do it than in your city and home state basically.” Carroll recently shared that choosing UGA was his “best decision ever” on his Instagram feed. Why did the Gators hold that short-lived lead? “They were just coming at me harder and stuff like that,” he said. Carroll said that an acronym came to his mind when finally settling on Georgia back on April 9. “I mean it is ‘RBU’ there,” Carroll said, referring to UGA as “Running Back University” in his reply. “What’s not to like about going to a school like that?” He expanded on that.