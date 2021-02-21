Lovasea Carroll: The DawgNation Film room breaks down the newest ‘Dawg at RBU

Middle Georgia native Lovasea’ Carroll was once committed to South Carolina. He was even in Sanford Stadium that fateful afternoon when the Gamecocks stunned Georgia in 2019. He still chose Georgia. The 4-star RB almost backed off that pledge, but still stayed commitment to Georgia in June of 2020.

What Terrence Edwards sees in Lovasea’ Carroll DawgNation’s film room series has previously featured the evaluations of former All-American and 2002 second-round NFL draft pick Jon Stinchmob. The wave this week features the breakdowns of another all-time Georgia great in Terrence Edwards. Edwards owns all the prime A1A beachfront real estate in the Georgia record books for a receiver. The former “Mr. Football” out of Washington County is the career record holder in catches (204), yards (3,093) and touchdowns (30) from 1999-2002. He’s not just the longevity ‘Dawg either. Edwards also holds the school records for most receiving yards and touchdowns (11) in a single season. It also garners him the distinction of being the only 1,000-yard receiver in Bulldog history with his 1,004-yard effort in 2002. The most productive WR in Georgia football history broke down what he sees in the nation’s No. 6 RB prospect in the 2021 cycle (247Sports Composite) for DawgNation. The class notes from “TE” are telling.

