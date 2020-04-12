Lovasea’ Carroll: Why the 4.4 back sped up his timeline to choose UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is focused on the way that Georgia native Lovasea’ Carrolll chose to speed up his decision timeline last week to commit to UGA. The plan for Lovasea’ Carroll was to commit in August. The date was set. It was going to go down on August 6. The nation’s No. 8 RB and No. 103 overall prospect (247Sports Composite ratings) was going to make his college decision known five months from now.

Carroll sped that all up. Like a lot of things in his life. He’s been blistering the 100 meters in under 11 seconds for a good while now. He committed to Georgia earlier this week. The Warren County resident goes to boarding school at IMG Academy in Florida. But he’s home now in Georgia with the COVID-19 quarantine. He had previously committed to South Carolina and backed off that pledge. It meant his next commitment was going to be the one.

The newest Bulldog commit set some real purpose behind it. The plan was to honor his mother Jessica Grier on her birthday with that choice. Carroll aimed to dedicate his commitment to her. She just got that present early. “I was supposed to commit on August 6 but then I talked to my mom the night before I committed,” Carroll said. “We just were talking and the next thing you know it just happened.”

His mother played a big role. Except for the specifics of it all. She wanted him to be aware of the timing. It was a chat to see if he already knew what felt right. “She knew I was going to commit soon after we talked,” he said. “She was like just ‘Go ahead and get it out of the way then if you really know’ and that’s what I did.” They went over a few things. It crystallized the go-ahead in his mind. “What my momma and I said back and forth just sparked it all,” he said. But even she had to wait for that tweet to find out.