Malaki Starks: 5-star Georgia target sets his commitment decision date

Those that have followed his career up to this point will be not be surprised. He has quite the reputation for consideration of others from taping his teammate’s ankles to the knee injury which led him to serve as an unofficial assistant trainer for a lost freshman season earlier in his career.

Malaki Starks knows when he will make his college decision. The 5-star ATH from Jefferson High school in Northeast Georgia found the right time and the right way to do it.

RELATED: How much does Charlton Warren to Indiana affect Malaki Starks with UGA?

Malaki Starks: The contenders for a terrific all-around player

Starks, who was recently named the Georgia High School Football Daily Class 4A Player of the Year for 2020, had settled on a top three of Alabama, Clemson and Georgia during his junior year.

The expectation around this decision would be that those three finalists have not changed.

The rising senior finished his junior year while playing with a badly-injured thumb that barely allowed him to grip a football. He did not miss time even though he had surgery right after his junior year.

Starks still led his Dragons to a 14-1 season. That lone loss came to a very stout Marist team in the Class 4A state championship game. He had 172 carries for 1537 yards operating in a run-first and run-second type of offensive scheme for 1,537 rushing yards.

He averaged 8.9 yards per rush attempt while rolling to his 24 touchdowns.