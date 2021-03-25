BREAKING: Priority 5-star Malaki Starks has made his college decision

JEFFERSON – It was a day reserved for Malaki Starks . Starks, the 5-star local football and track hero, was set to announce his college decision before cameras and live streams.

Yet as Starks is prone to do he made that day about something other than himself. He presented his decision to three very leaned-in fans bases on the day his father, Larry, was born. He chose that day to honor that man that made him what he is today.

What he is today is also a Georgia Bulldog. The nation’s No. 29 overall recruit put a hat on Thursday evening that decreed as much.

The 5-star prospect, in turn, gave his father multiple gifts. First, it was the relief from the burden of trying to provide the amount of higher education which will amount to six figures in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

Yet Starks just keeps on giving. Kind of like he’s kept supplying highlights for the Jefferson High team he led to the Class 4A state championship game last December. Even with a badly injured thumb which required surgery shortly after his final game as a junior.

His folks will save at least two hours of their lives every fall Saturday driving back and forth the 20 miles and 30 minutes to Athens. That’s opposed to driving 70 miles and another hour each way to Clemson.

Or 300 miles and five hours each way to Tuscaloosa. That’s just a Malaki Starks thing to do.