Malcolm Johnson Jr: Why ‘The Jet’ is taking a hard look at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is the first DawgNation profile feature on 2021 speedster Malcolm Johnson Jr. from St. Stephens’s & St. Agnes School in Virginia. Malcom Johnson Jr. has the flashy “The Jet” nickname. That tag was earned because of his blistering speed from the WR position. Let’s tick off the times: 6.26 in 55 meters (The indoor time ranked as the third-best time in the nation for the winter of 2020)

Ran an unofficial 10.38 in the 100m at an international meet in Cuba in the summer of 2019

Clocked an official 10.50 in the 100m and a 21.37 in the 200m as a high school sophomore

With that, those times are enough to certify that he’s easily one of the 10 fastest players that the Georgia staff has recruited in the time that Kirby Smart has been the head coach. Easily. The number there is probably like one of the five fastest with only names like Tyson Campbell, Kelee Ringo and Arian Smith showing up in that very fast lane. “I like Georgia,” Malcolm Johnson Jr. said late last week. “I feel like we have a great relationship. He’s a real genuine guy. You can kind of tell that. I’ve talked to his kids. His wife. That’s really important and I’ve talked to coach Smart. I got off the phone with him like two days ago and we were just chopping it up.” Smart is just one of about three head coaches that Johnson speaks to on the regular. Auburn’s Gus Malzhan and Maryland’s Mike Locksley would be the other two.