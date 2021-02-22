Marcus Allen knows who Marcus Allen is. For those that do not, a quick consult with the NFL record book would be an apt remedy.

The former Los Angeles Raider and Kansas City Chief played from 1982-1997. At the time of his retirement, the Hall of Famer had amassed the most rushing touchdowns (123) in NFL history. The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP still ranks sixth all-time with his 145 career scores.

That’s the Marcus Allen most know. The rest of this space will detail the Marcus Allen that DawgNation will want to know in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Walton High cornerback Marcus Xavier Allen knows all about the former Raider legend.

“My parents actually said no they did not name me after the famous football player but I’ve always had people mention my name,” Allen said. “After they say my name they go ‘Oh that famous football player named Marcus Allen who has been in the NFL’ all the time,” Allen said.

The huge “My Hero Academia” anime fan would be cool with it, though. Just maybe not Shoto Todoroki cool, though.

“Oh yeah of course I had to watch the highlights,” Marcus Allen said. “He was a great player so I’m fine with it if I was named after him.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising senior is being heavily recruited by Georgia, among others.

“Most of the schools that are recruiting me see me as a corner,” Marcus Allen said.

Check out a few plays from Allen’s work this weekend in Myrtle Beach at a very competitive 7-on-7 event in Myrtle Beach. Allen plays on the well-respected HUSTLE, Inc. squad that is based out of Atlanta. Current Georgia commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Gunner Stockton is on that team.

Four-star Georgia CB Marcus Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) in action. Recently named Michigan in his Top 10. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/M7DI291sWo — "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021

Four-star Michigan CB target Marcus Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) continues to lock down his side of the field #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zggaGLAoC7 — "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 20, 2021

There are several other major high-value priority targets for the 2022 Georgia class on that squad, including 4-star WR Kojo Antwi, 4-star TE Oscar Delp, 4-star LB Daniel Martin and 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette.

He’s been to UGA before. Allen said he went to a UGA game as a recruit during the 2019 season. He also stated that he was impressed by the Bulldogs securing the commitment from young Stockton.

“That was really big for Georgia,” he said. “Another great QB for that program. I’m in Hustle, INC. practice with him and he’s great.”

Stockton is a Northeast Georgia country boy, but very relatable. Perhaps the best description so far has been that Stockton is an easy friend. He makes folks happy to have him around.

“Based on what I’ve seen, he just looks like a leader on the field,” Allen said. “I think that’s important. The way he acts, he acts like a leader.”

The family connections to know with Marcus Allen

The real Allens to know here will actually be the ones who he has grown up with across the dinner table. His father, Derrik T. Allen, played college basketball. He was the captain of the Army team.

Allen’s older brother, Derrik, signed with Notre Dame out of high school and has since transferred to Georgia Tech. When Derrik was coming up, his father and brother acknowledged that Marcus was the “real athlete in the family” because he was already tearing up defenses as a middle school running back.

Chimari Allen, his older sister, throws the yin-yang of the family dynamic into another level. She is in her last semester at UGA. She used to work in the recruiting department, too.

“They just kind of are leaving it all up to me to make the best decision for me,” Marcus Allen said. “So where ever I want to go, they are fine with that. I don’t think there will be any sibling rivalry over that rivalry there.”

The Allen family values education. His mother has been a long-time educator in her career and his father has instilled the discipline and structure among his boys that fit his athletic background.

Small amount of my time packing boxes to make a big difference for someone #Reason4Season #FoodBox pic.twitter.com/H6zLEpCOUa — Marcus X Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) December 23, 2020

Derrik was an All-American safety. Marcus is more suited to playing on the ball. He can be the boundary corner, but he has the physicality and length to excel in the “STAR” or nickel cornerback spot, too.

In short, he’s a much more adaptable player. His mindset and his film up to this point will also suggest a little more aggressiveness and tenacity than even his very talented older sibling.

“I feel like I am a little bit more physical and play with a lot more energy out there than my brother in my opinion,” Marcus Allen said.

That’s no knock on big brother. The Yellow Jacket defender did carry the nickname “DSmooth” when he was coming up. Derrik was more sleek and smooth. Marcus just seems to reach the ballcarrier in a bad mood with more frequency.

Where does Georgia stand with Marcus Allen?

The Georgia offer came back in late July of 2020. It was significant for Allen.

“That was my first,” Allen said. “That was my first big-time offer for me because I’m from Georgia. I’ve obviously been connected with the Georgia Bulldogs and it was a huge moment for me in my career. The new cornerbacks coach [Jahmile Addae] and I’ve been talking to [quality control defense] coach [Rod] Ojong and they’ve both been on me.”

This was more than the standard “let’s start talking” offer. For both parties. Allen said the Bulldogs are making him feel like a wanted man for this cycle.

“They are just consistently texting me,” Marcus Allen said. “When the new cornerbacks coach [Addae] came in, he made sure he reached out to me a couple of days after he came in. It just feels like I am a priority to them.”

How does he describe the new defensive backs coach?

“Just a great coach,” Allen said. “A great coach. Real competitive with his players. That’s exactly what I am looking for.”

Allen said that both Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State and North Carolina are also making him feel like a priority at this time.

He established his top 10 schools back on Feb. 5.

Thankful to all of the coaches that have given me an opportunity to play at their school. TOP10‼️ pic.twitter.com/JZlP3IMtEg — Marcus X Allen (@MarcusXAllen7) February 5, 2021

When visits are restored, there are two trips that he will quickly take.

“I feel like I will probably visit Georgia first,” he said. “Georgia is really close. My second one would probably be Georgia Tech. Just the schools in Georgia. Then after that, I will plan to go out to other schools. But I will definitely go out to those two first.”

What is Marcus Allen looking for in his decision?

He broke down what the profile will look like for his ideal school choice.

“Obviously the school has to have a great education,” he said. “That’s number one. The second thing would probably be like if I feel comfortable there. If I feel like I belong there and the third would be how competitive is the school.”

He wants to go to a school that is used to playing in and winning big games.

Allen does not plan to be an early enrollee. He said he is also planning to start running for the Walton track team, too.

The timing of his commitment decision doesn’t sound too far away.

“I’m looking to make my commitment during the springtime, but definitely before my season,” he said. “Somewhere around that time.”

The NCAA dead period extensions have been a hardship. The most recent delay for another six weeks from mid-April to June 1 will work against the flow of his intended decision timeline.

“Before this year when I recently started blowing up, I didn’t go on many visits,” Marcus Allen said. “I really want to go on visits bad.”

His recruiting didn’t take off at all until the pandemic came down and shut off visits. His favorite Anime character “Dabi” can create intense heat with his blue flame and that’s sort of how hot things quickly got for his recruiting as his early junior tape dropped.

There are a lot of moves up ahead for him to certify what he is looking for is the real thing.

“Before I make the big decision, I feel like I have to go and see the school, see around the campus and see what it feels like there and stuff like that,” Marcus Allen said.

That said, he sounds farther along than most might think while reading that. He described his process and timeline in the easily relatable setting of a football game.

“I’m probably in the third quarter,” Allen said. “I feel like I recently narrowed down my list to 10 schools so I feel like I am getting down closer to the end where I make that big decision.”

His dream school growing up was Ohio State. They have yet to offer. If they did, it might take his recruiting timeline clock back to halftime.

Check out his junior film below. What does Allen want to pick up from his tape?

“I hope people see that I have a great change of direction,” he said. “Good reflexes. Good ball skills and just an overall very good knowledge of the game.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

