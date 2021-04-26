Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry notes the offer today to legacy 2023 recruit Marcus Washington Jr. of Grovetown High School just north of Augusta.

There was a moment not quite 17 years ago when Marcus Washington was in the cafeteria at Burke County High School. He was a 4-star LB prospect set to sign to play for Mark Richt at Georgia.

There was a young toddler up at that table with Marcus and his family. That was Marcus Washington, Jr. The future Georgia Bulldog became a father when he was 17 years old.

“He was born our senior year,” Washington said. “You blink your eyes and boom there goes all the time. You can go back to my signing day and my girlfriend at the time was sitting at the table with me. She’s my wife now. My Mom and Dad and his little behind was there sitting up on the table while I was signing my letter of intent. That was him sitting up there with those chunky cheeks.”

Time flies. Kind of like the men in the Washington family.

Fast forward to 2021. We’ve arrived at a very special day in the career and life of “MJ” Washington. Georgia offered him earlier today.

Marcus Washington didn’t get his offer from UGA until the middle of his junior season. Marcus Washington Jr. picked up his Georgia offer in the spring after his senior season.

“MJ” beat him there. He’d also just recently won a bet with his father about whether or not he’d better his father’s hand time of 4.47 seconds in the 40.

That kid with the chunky cheeks has dusted his Dad in that one, too. The Class of 2023 prospect clocked a pair of laser 4.46 times in the 40 at the recent MVP camp earlier this month.

Washington Jr. becomes the fourth legacy offer from Georgia in the 2023 recruiting cycle. There is All-American RB Justice Haynes coming up swiftly in the step of his father Verron Haynes. There’s Lawson Luckie at Norcross High. His father, Mike, was a linebacker at UGA in the 1990s.

Justin Benton, who is now at LB down at IMG Academy, is the son of former Georgia DE Phillip Benton.

Time flies, right?

The son said it was special sharing the news of his offer with this father. Sometimes a recruit will hardly be able to remember what the coach said when he was offered. Or especially anything said after the phrase “offer you” is heard.

Washington Jr. has an impressive recall of everything.

“I actually remember talking to my Dad about it afterward,” he said. “I couldn’t stop smiling really.

Marcus Washington Jr: Being offered by Dad’s old team

Marcus Washington Jr. didn’t tell his mother, Selecia, first. The former Bulldog LB did not even get the news break first.

His Grovetown High teammates heard it first. That school has only been around for about 10 years, but it believed that Washington becomes the first UGA offer in the history of that football program.

It became his sixth offer. The aspiring Computer Science major was actually first offered by Georgia Tech.

“I really like working with technology and computers and coding,” Marcus Washington Jr. said. “I am actually in a coding class right now. I just find it very interesting to work with computers and learn the inner workings of it.”

He’s since collected offers from Arkansas, FSU, NC State and UCF. Clocking those 4.4s with good tape and being the son of a former SEC linebacker will help with that.

The funny thing is Georgia didn’t really know that until after they began evaluating him.

What did it feel like to be offered by Dad’s old college team?

“It is amazing really,” Marcus Washington Jr. said. “To be blessed with the opportunity to play for the team that I’ve grown up watching since just about I was born really. It means a lot because I have a lot of heritage there and it really is amazing.”

He said he felt “a lot of excitement” and “happiness” when he received that offer from Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae.

“The words he used I think were that he had seen my film a few days ago and was really excited to get on the phone with you,” Marcus Washington Jr. said. “He said that he had done some more background research after I saw your film and he didn’t even know that my Dad played here. He said he was really excited to give you the opportunity to come to play for us and you can come down and be a Georgia Bulldog one day basically.”

What did his father say?

‘He told me he was proud of me and that I earned it,” Marcus Washington Jr. said.

Washington will turn 17 in October.

Georgia wants Washington to come to camp on June 1 to get worked out by the staff and for further evaluation. He plans to do that. He’s also planning to attend a camp at Alabama on June 9.

Marcus Washington Jr: The scouting report on this offer

His father is both an accomplished professional photographer and the defensive coordinator at Grovetown High School.

Washington has the perfect script for the “proud dad” and not just a “proud ‘Dawg” with this one.

“I’ve been excited for all of his offers,” his father said. “Like I’ve tried to tell him this is going to be his journey. I don’t want him to feel pressured that I went to the University of Georgia. If he decides he is going to become a Bulldog, of course, I am going to be over the moon and excited about that.”

“But if he decides otherwise I am going to be 100 percent supportive of him in the same way.”

This UGA offer, his father said, was to play cornerback at UGA. Some schools have offered his son to play safety or all over the secondary.

“He still has a lot of upside to his game of course,” Marcus Washington said of his son. “Fast would be the first word to jump out at you. He has elite speed. Physical. He’s 170 pounds, but when you watch him work in the weight room he really gets after it. For his frame, he can really throw some weights around and it really shows up on game days and at practice with his physicality.”

“He knows how to play the game in that manner. What I always preach to my guys is that if you can run and you can hit, then you can play defense. He definitely checks those two boxes.”

He can bench press 250 pounds. The power clean is at 260 pounds and Washington also checks in with a 450-pound squat.

“MJ” described his own game in a similar fashion. His favorite part is tackling. He likes to come up and make some tackles.

“I am a shutdown corner with physical capabilities,” he said. “I am just a lengthy corner.”

His mother was a three-sport athlete in her time. But Marcus said he’s devoted a lot of training time to running that fast with his father. He’s done everything from cones to ladders to parachute training to sleds.

The son wears No. 22. That is because he’s the second coming of Washington. His father wore No. 44 in high school and at Georgia.

“Actually it is a little bit exactly like that,” he said.

It falls in line with the pandemic recruiting cycle here to note that Washington said he has never been on a recruiting visit to a school. He’s a sharp young man in an interview setting, but he sounds very believable when he says he has no idea yet what he is looking for with the right fit for his next team on Saturdays.

Check out his sophomore tape below.

