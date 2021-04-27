Marcus Washington Jr: Legacy defender with 4.4 speed picks up big offer from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry notes the offer today to legacy 2023 recruit Marcus Washington Jr. of Grovetown High School just north of Augusta. There was a moment not quite 17 years ago when Marcus Washington was in the cafeteria at Burke County High School. He was a 4-star LB prospect set to sign to play for Mark Richt at Georgia. Related: With the latest UGA football recruiting info

There was a young toddler up at that table with Marcus and his family. That was Marcus Washington, Jr. The future Georgia Bulldog became a father when he was 17 years old. “He was born our senior year,” Washington said. “You blink your eyes and boom there goes all the time. You can go back to my signing day and my girlfriend at the time was sitting at the table with me. She’s my wife now. My Mom and Dad and his little behind were there sitting up on the table while I was signing my letter of intent. That was him sitting up there with those chunky cheeks.” Time flies. Kind of like the men in the Washington family.

Fast forward to 2021. We’ve arrived at a very special day in the career and life of “MJ” Washington. Georgia offered him earlier today. Marcus Washington didn’t get his offer from UGA until the middle of his junior season. Marcus Washington Jr. picked up his Georgia offer in the spring after his senior season. “MJ” beat him there. He’d also just recently won a bet with his father about whether or not he’d better his father’s hand time of 4.47 seconds in the 40.

That kid with the chunky cheeks has dusted his Dad in that one, too. The Class of 2023 prospect clocked a pair of laser 4.46 times in the 40 at the recent MVP camp earlier this month. Washington Jr. becomes the fourth legacy offer from Georgia in the 2023 recruiting cycle. There is All-American RB Justice Haynes coming up swiftly in the step of his father Verron Haynes. There’s Lawson Luckie at Norcross High. His father, Mike, was a linebacker at UGA in the 1990s. Justin Benton, who is now at LB down at IMG Academy, is the son of former Georgia DE Phillip Benton. Time flies, right? The son said it was special sharing the news of his offer with this father. Sometimes a recruit will hardly be able to remember what the coach said when he was offered. Or especially anything said after the phrase “offer you” is heard. Washington Jr. has an impressive recall of everything.