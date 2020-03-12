Marlin Dean: It turns out the night UGA fell to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry gives a glimpse of what the Bulldogs are getting with recent 2021 commitment Marlin Dean from Elbert County High School in Northeast Georgia. Marlin Dean will serve as the 6-foot-6 footnote to Georgia’s loss to rival Florida on the court last week. The Gators won on March 4 by a 68-54 margin at Stegeman Coliseum, but that event wasn’t a total loss. UGA picked up a 6-foot-6 win in another area inside the arena that night.

That was Dean. The 265-pound defensive line prospect had traveled the 40-odd minutes from the tiny hamlet of Bowman with a commitment on his mind. “Yes, sir,” Dean told DawgNation. “Because when I came up there I was telling my parents I was going to commit. I knew I was going up there to commit that night. The coaches were all going to be up there.” Dean did just that in the third quarter of that game.

He told the staff he was going to be a ‘Dawg that night. The rest of the world had to wait another two days as he put two unique plans in motion. The first was to get a “clue” edit in mind. He chose the talented graphic artist @HayesFawcett3 for a slick edit of his top schools. This was a different request. He wanted to subtly try to let the world know what Tray Scott found out the night Florida beat Georgia on the hardwood.