Marquise Groves-Killebrew: Elite in-state junior CB says UGA calls him a ‘No. 1 priority’

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry marks the first DawgNation post for elite in-state Class of 2022 cornerback prospect Marquis Groves-Killebrew of Grayson High School. Marquis Groves-Killebrew loves football. That’s why he plays the game. “I’ve had a passion for it since I came out of the womb basically,” he said.

That makes sense. He will list the following members of his family as current or former professional football players. NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (he is a cousin on his father’s side)

Former Texas LB Robert Killebrew (his uncle won a national title with the Longhorns)

NFL WR DeVante Parker (the former first-round pick is a cousin on his mother’s side) “I’ve got a whole bunch of athletes in my family,” he said. He is already rated as the nation’s No. 10 cornerback prospect and the No. 64 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle for 247Sports. The 6-foot, 180-pound rising junior does not have a 247Sports Composite rating as of yet.