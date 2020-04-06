Mekhail Sherman: Former teammate shares what UGA is getting in the elite 2020 signee

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares a conversation with a high school teammate of Mekhail Sherman from this year. Sherman signed as part of the 2020 recruiting class which again wound up as the nation’s No. 1 class on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Mekhail Sherman was rated as a 5-star recruit for almost his entire shelf life as a college football recruit. The last 247Sports Composite saw his ranking dip to four stars. It meant he wound up as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect for the 2020 cycle. Sherman now holds the distinction on that scale as the highest-rated 4-star prospect in the class.

That still slots the 230-pound standout as the nation’s no. 2 OLB prospect. His 2019 season contained great intrigue. Sherman suffered a season-ending knee injury early in his junior season. It was something to monitor. The beauty of his game was in the way he was able to cover ground all over the field. Especially for a future college LB. His recovery and comeback proved to be fierce. But he spent his senior year playing defensive end for a powerful St. John’s College program in the Washington D.C. metro area.

The focus was on getting back on the field first. Getting back to helping his team. But there was also the challenge of getting back to being the player he used to be. There were many times where Sherman looked like a one-man wrecking crew on his sophomore film. He had 18 tackles for losses and seven sacks among his 51-tackle year. Check it out below.

That was the momentum season for his time as a recruit. The Bulldogs offered him on his birthday in February after that season. He qualified for The Opening. While he was there, his laser time in the 40 turned just about every head there given his size and position. Sherman was in the 220-pound range then. Clocking 4.5s in his laser 40. It meant he dashed alongside all the elite skill guys in the “Fastest Man” Challenge. That simply does not happen. Georgia’s Nolan Smith was at the Opening that week. He didn’t even qualify for those “Fastest Man” heats. Sherman did. At this time a year ago, the 2020 Georgia signee was busy narrowing his decision down to Georgia and Ohio State. He visited Georgia for G-Day and committed to the Bulldogs less than three weeks after that trip. Sherman wound up being a one-man linebacker recruiting class for the program in 2020.