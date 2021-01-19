Micah Morris: All-American OT is the next 2021 signee in the DawgNation film room
Micah Morris signed with Georgia back during the early signing period in December. He had to have a procedure upon arriving at UGA and is not expected to be up for spring practice.
There’s a lot to like about the nation’s No. 10 OT and No. 63 national recruit for the 247Sports Composite regardless of that minor setback.
The All-American Bowl choice from Camden County in beautiful South Georgia has an impeccable academic record and a strong resume in the weight room. He aspires to be an FBI agent when his playing days are up.
He’s already working on that. Morris finished out his fall semester at Camden County with a 5.0 grade-point average. That went well with the 4.85 GPA he sported the second semester of his junior year.
He is also well over 435 pounds in the bench press. That was his max in May of 2019.
Morris was a silent commitment during his junior year to Georgia line coach Sam Pittman.
He maintained that commitment in the transition to Matt Luke and announced his public commitment in April of 2020.
He did 28 reps with 225 pounds last April shortly after he committed to Georgia.
What Jon Stinchcomb likes about OL signee Micah Morris
That certainly sounds like the type of guy that a former Georgia All-American lineman named Stinchcomb would appreciate, right? That was certainly the case both on the field and in the classroom.
Morris has shared an affinity with DawgNation many many times that he’s not just going to be a tackle in Athens. He wants to try to play all five positions across the line if he can. He will do whatever he can to help the team.
“Micah Morris may be a Matt Stinchcomb-type player but I want him on my team,” Jon Stinchcomb said. “This guy is an interior lineman that is truly dominant. You watch the way he plays. He is so physical. It reminds me of a guy like Carl Nicks. Carl Nicks was just a huge human but the way he moves you don’t realize how truly massive he is until he’s taking these big D-linemen [for a ride.] He’s faced some big D-linemen. Not just your typical high school 215-pound defensive tackles. This guy can move just about anybody he faced up with.”
Nicks was a six-year NFL veteran out of Nebraska who started 7o of his 73 career games with New Orleans and Tampa Bay before his last season in 2013. He was forced to retire early due to lingering health issues.
Stinchcomb, a former UGA All-American, was a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. Check out the video embedded above and below for a few takes on the following:
- How does that 440-pound bench press translate into the trenches in Georgia Class 7A football?
- Which two Georgia player parallels did he mention first in regard to Morris?
- How well does he think he moves on tape?
- What sort of positional versatility does he see for him at UGA?
- What jumps out first for him when he turns on the tape for Morris?
- Does he have any concerns about him playing tackle?
- What kind of a fit is Morris for Todd Monken’s system?
