MJ Morris: The nation’s No. 1 junior QB shares his view on racial inequality

He has a lot more visits to take but already feels that he has seen a great deal about Alabama, Auburn and Georgia at this time. Morris feels that he knows those schools very well. There will be a forthcoming DawgNation update on all matters with his recruiting, but the more important matter here will be his feelings on race relations in America. He shared those with a sense of awareness, intelligence and conviction that goes beyond his 16 years of age. He’s not the only elite QB prospect who has chosen to speak up.

Caleb Williams, the top-rated QB in the 2021 cycle, shared his thoughts about the death of George Floyd in a recent Sports Illustrated blog. It was a personal blog and the Washington D.C. metro area standout compared himself to Floyd. “I could have been George Floyd,” Williams stated. “If you really think about it. Being a black, African-American, 18-year-old kid. It’s kind of crazy to think that I could be in that situation in this day and age. I could have been George Floyd, in the street with a white male on my neck while I’m begging for air. Kind of surreal. Kind of crazy.”

My dad has always told me, ‘If an officer ever pulls you over, hands on the dashboard. Ask before you do things, don’t just go and do things. Make sure he understands that you’re not trying to be harmed and you’re not trying to harm anyone.’ Watching the videos, watching the rioting, I feel for the people and I feel for their families. Also, the people going through it and that are connected to it.” Morris had a different take. “I respect all good police officers and I know they have a dangerous job but there is a small percentage that are bad and they’re causing great harm to my community and country,” Morris stated. Morris had his own view of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. “As a Christian, I have always been taught that we were all created in God’s image and are all equal,” he told DawgNation. “Therefore ‘Black Lives Matter’ is not saying all lives don’t matter but it’s shining the light on me as a young black man. It is specifically addressing the brutality and senseless killing of unarmed black men. This movement will show people that black males are equal and we have just as much to offer if given an opportunity. This is bigger than football.” It is an important subject. There is a lot of necessary conversation that needs to be out there. DawgNation recently chronicled the words of a parent of a member of the Georgia football team.