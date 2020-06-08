MJ Morris: The nation’s No. 1 junior QB shares his view on racial inequality
He has a lot more visits to take but already feels that he has seen a great deal about Alabama, Auburn and Georgia at this time. Morris feels that he knows those schools very well.
There will be a forthcoming DawgNation update on all matters with his recruiting, but the more important matter here will be his feelings on race relations in America. He shared those with a sense of awareness, intelligence and conviction that goes beyond his 16 years of age.
He’s not the only elite QB prospect who has chosen to speak up.
Caleb Williams, the top-rated QB in the 2021 cycle, shared his thoughts about the death of George Floyd in a recent Sports Illustrated blog. It was a personal blog and the Washington D.C. metro area standout compared himself to Floyd.
“I could have been George Floyd,” Williams stated.
“If you really think about it. Being a black, African-American, 18-year-old kid. It’s kind of crazy to think that I could be in that situation in this day and age. I could have been George Floyd, in the street with a white male on my neck while I’m begging for air. Kind of surreal. Kind of crazy.”
My dad has always told me, ‘If an officer ever pulls you over, hands on the dashboard. Ask before you do things, don’t just go and do things. Make sure he understands that you’re not trying to be harmed and you’re not trying to harm anyone.’ Watching the videos, watching the rioting, I feel for the people and I feel for their families. Also, the people going through it and that are connected to it.”
Morris had a different take.
“I respect all good police officers and I know they have a dangerous job but there is a small percentage that are bad and they’re causing great harm to my community and country,” Morris stated.
Morris had his own view of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
“As a Christian, I have always been taught that we were all created in God’s image and are all equal,” he told DawgNation. “Therefore ‘Black Lives Matter’ is not saying all lives don’t matter but it’s shining the light on me as a young black man. It is specifically addressing the brutality and senseless killing of unarmed black men. This movement will show people that black males are equal and we have just as much to offer if given an opportunity. This is bigger than football.”
It is an important subject. There is a lot of necessary conversation that needs to be out there. DawgNation recently chronicled the words of a parent of a member of the Georgia football team.
What is Morris going through right now? He answered the following questions for DawgNation.
DN: How have the events of the last two weeks affected you?
MM: ““It opened my eyes to the hate and brutality in certain people’s hearts. We hear and read about police brutality all the time but last week was just different. It made me more aware of my behavior and surroundings when around the police. Unfortunately, police brutality is a systemic problem in this country when concerning African-Americans.”
“Both white and black cops are guilty. For example, my dad makes us watch the news on a regular basis and the Mayor of Atlanta just fired six officers (five were black) for harassing and harming two black college students. This is sad because they were targeted and the police allowed the car in front of them which was occupied by white students to pass. Police targeted the black students because of their skin color, not knowing that the male was a Morehouse student and the female was a student a Spelman. I had a range of emotions towards last week’s events.”
“My initial reaction was fear for my father and all the adult African-American males in my life. I imagined them on that ground begging for their life. If it happened to Mr. Floyd it can happen to anyone of color. I also was shocked that something so brutal happened in front of other Americans. I know all police officers aren’t bad but those police officers had hate in their hearts and intentions to harm Mr. Floyd. They also didn’t care that Mr. Floyd’s murder was being filmed because they assumed there would no consequences for them committing murder. This is what is most disturbing about last week’s events.”
“My emotions then went to anger because there were people watching and there was nothing they could do. They were powerless as they watched a man screaming. He couldn’t breathe. If they would have intervened, they possibly could have been hurt or killed themselves. I was raised to respect authority but it’s hard to respect people when you view a murder in broad daylight. As I further processed last week’s events my emotions went to sadness due to Mr. Floyd no longer being here on earth.”