Why top-rated DL Mykel Williams hit the pause button on his commitment decision
Mykel Williams had a conversation with his father this morning. He called it “extremely stressful.”
Williams, the highest-rated lineman in Georgia for the 2022 cycle, was set to make his commitment on March 15. That was to honor his father John Johnson for everything that he’d done for him coming up.
After weighing my options and talking with my parents and coaches I have decided to push back my commitment date to a time I see fit ! 🙏🏾
— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) March 9, 2021
The conclusion there? It was “why rush” according to Williams.
That’s a novel way to put it for an All-American and a 4-star DT who ranks as the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle. Especially when a player is as talented as Williams.
“It is really just to enjoy my recruiting process,” Williams said. “To make sure that I am making the right and the smart calculated move to help me benefit in the future and after football.”
It really wasn’t a change in this school or that status. It was just the time to step back and just hit the pause button.
Williams makes his decision a day after his good friend Christen Miller also decided to postpone his April 4 commitment date.
He said a big part of it now was to just see himself taking those college visits when they return in June. He still wants to make his decision before his senior year. He does have his younger sister’s birthday in mind in August as a new commitment date possibility.
That could be a new “time will tell” possibility for him.
“If it is not done before my senior year then it will be done before midseason of my senior year,” he said. “I know that for sure.”
Williams said that the schools are the same. Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Southern Cal are all big in his process still.
This was also a matter of all those schools really turning up the heat with what was perceived less than a week to go to garner the commitment from a very likely future 5-star prospect.
It seemed like everyone was in his ear about it all.
“I just want to be confident in my decision,” he said. “I just want to be 100 percent confident that this is where I am going and that this is where I am going to be successful at.”
SENTELL’S INTEL
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Why March looks like a very big month for the 2022 recruiting class at UGA
- 5-star Malaki Starks set his big decision date
- Jordan Allen: Why “Lockdown” still keeps his UGA offer as his pinned tweet
- Why did All-American Jalon Walker say “oh yeah” while discussing UGA in his top 6?
- Priority OL target Tyler Booker is pumped about Georgia adding Gunner Stockton in 2022
- Malaki Starks: A DawgNation Sunday read on a vital UGA recruiting target
- 4-star Tennessee RB Jordan James hits the hole hard on why UGA is his top school
- 2022 CB target Marcus Allen shares strong impression of new DBs coach Jahmile Addae
- BREAKING: 2023 WR Daquayvious Sorey joins “family” with his commitment to UGA
- 2023 cornerback A.J. Harris breaks down “special” and “meaningful” UGA offer
- WATCH: NCAA decision to extend the recruiting dead period hits 2022 class hard
- Christen Miller: All-American DT talks ‘Dawgs, his top 5 and the faith in his decision
- Tyre West: Prized DT commitment hints at a potentially dominant D-line class in 2022
- Mykel Williams: Priority DL is down to a few schools leading up to March 15 decision
- Amarius Mims: The legacy he left behind on Georgia high school football
- WATCH: 2021 signee Dylan Fairchild wins the 7A state heavyweight wrestling title
- Dylan Fairchild, the 5-second pin and his quest to repeat as a state wrestling champion
- Tre’Quon Fegans: Why Georgia feels like “home” for the top 100 overall prospect
- Georgia football: DawgNation’s ultimate 2021 class yearbook
- Big Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s real story, you will be proud
- De’Nylon Morrissette: Gunner Stockton to UGA changes up his outlook considerably
- WATCH: Gunner Stockton’s feet are planted long term; Says he’ll graduate from UGA
- Gunner Stockton: The must-read stories to know on Georgia’s new 5-star QB commit
- Oscar Delp: Georgia continues its all-out blitz recruiting for its No. 1 TE target for 2022
- Mykel Williams: State’s top-rated junior DL prospect ramps up his decision timeline
- Kojo Antwi: Speedy in-state WR is a huge name to know in the 2022 class