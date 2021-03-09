Mykel Williams had a conversation with his father this morning. He called it “extremely stressful.”

Williams, the highest-rated lineman in Georgia for the 2022 cycle, was set to make his commitment on March 15. That was to honor his father John Johnson for everything that he’d done for him coming up.

After weighing my options and talking with my parents and coaches I have decided to push back my commitment date to a time I see fit ! 🙏🏾 — Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) March 9, 2021

The conclusion there? It was “why rush” according to Williams.

That’s a novel way to put it for an All-American and a 4-star DT who ranks as the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle. Especially when a player is as talented as Williams.

“It is really just to enjoy my recruiting process,” Williams said. “To make sure that I am making the right and the smart calculated move to help me benefit in the future and after football.”

It really wasn’t a change in this school or that status. It was just the time to step back and just hit the pause button.

Williams makes his decision a day after his good friend Christen Miller also decided to postpone his April 4 commitment date.

He said a big part of it now was to just see himself taking those college visits when they return in June. He still wants to make his decision before his senior year. He does have his younger sister’s birthday in mind in August as a new commitment date possibility.

That could be a new “time will tell” possibility for him.

“If it is not done before my senior year then it will be done before midseason of my senior year,” he said. “I know that for sure.”

Williams said that the schools are the same. Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Southern Cal are all big in his process still.

This was also a matter of all those schools really turning up the heat with what was perceived less than a week to go to garner the commitment from a very likely future 5-star prospect.

It seemed like everyone was in his ear about it all.

“I just want to be confident in my decision,” he said. “I just want to be 100 percent confident that this is where I am going and that this is where I am going to be successful at.”

