Mykel Williams: Top junior D-line prospect in Georgia hits the gas pedal on his decision

Mykel Williams slots in as the highest-ranking defensive lineman (247Sports Composite) in the state of Georgia for the 2022 cycle. The 265-pound junior has been the No. 2 most wanted 2022 prospect for DawgNation each week of the year on the “Before the Hedges” weekly program assessing the vital targets for the Bulldogs in the next cycle.

“Well, initially he was going to release his top 5 on my birthday so it was because he scrapped his whole timeline,” his father John Johnson said. He’s just fatigued by the whole recruiting process itself at this time. Even during a pandemic when on-campus visits have not been possible since early March of 2000. What led to moving everything up with a commitment and not just a top 5 drop to honor his father? “Really just because I feel like getting the process over,” Mykel Williams said. Johnson felt the same way. “Virtual recruiting is not the same as actually visiting schools,” his father said. “Family definitely plays part in decision making. But I told him virtual committing doesn’t stop the big boys from trying to flip you. Early signing is a long way off.”

There’s a lot to like here about his athleticism. Williams was a monster on the d-line for the juniors in the Elite Classic, but he also played both sides of the ball. It was the same thing he did moonlighting as an offensive tackle for Hardaway this fall, too. South Carolina’s previous staff actually had evaluated him as a future offensive tackle because of his frame, the way he could bend and his agile footwork. Johnson said he has spoken to all of the schools in his son’s impressive top 10 group. They are all trying to build a relationship. “I don’t have a clear favorite,” Johnson said. “The only thing I tell Mykel is to consider travel when it concerns grandparents and other family members. They will want to come to see him play.” Georgia is recruiting Williams to be a “5” technique across the defensive line. Here are a few things to keep in mind here: Williams grew up a fan of his Clemson. His mother has long considered herself to be a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia was able to catch his eye back during the 2019 season. It was with a novelty known as a college gameday visit. The atmosphere at Sanford Stadium has stuck with him after he was in the stands for the Murray State and Texas A&M games in 2019.

His quote there: “The atmosphere when you are there’s crazy,” he said. “That’s what drives me to it.”

It really got Georgia into the game as far as his recruiting process.

“I really didn’t like Georgia at all until I went to my first game,” Williams said. “It was like Murray State and that atmosphere was electric.”

