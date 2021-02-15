Mykel Williams: Priority DL zooms in on a small group of schools with a decision set for March 15

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details where elite D-line target Mykel Williams a month in advance of his commitment date. Mykel Williams does not know where he will play college football yet. He’s beginning to get an inkling, though.

He told DawgNation this weekend he’s mostly down to a small core group of schools less than a month prior to the commitment he will make on March 15. Williams chose that day to honor his father, John Johnson, on his birthday. It is a tribute to Johnson, but it was also a vast acceleration of his timeline. The nation’s No. 4 DT and No. 41 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) is just ready to make a decision having grown a little fatigued of virtual recruiting. It was supposed to be a top 5, but it will be a commitment. With less than 30 days to go before his decision, it sounds like there are only at the most five schools in it pointing to March 15. “Southern Cal, Georgia, LSU and Kentucky,” he said while rattling off which programs are really in it. He’s got a pair of wild cards in there and a pair of SEC heavyweights in there. He also later added that the Florida Gators in there as a quality fifth option. Williams lost a game in a video game recently to a member of the Southern Cal staff. That “L” had consequences.

That would be the defensive line coach, the head coach and the inside linebackers coach for Big Blue Nation. “We’ve got a great vibe and I feel like at Kentucky he can really develop me if I go up there and get coached up there,” Williams said. “I took a visit up there before COVID-19 and I really liked it. I liked the weather up there and all of that.” LSU is on his mind based largely on tradition. When he thinks of how he’d look in yellow and purple, that is what comes to mind. “The vibe the city gives off and how much they care about football so much,” he said. Who does he think are the best recruiters in the country? “That’s a hard question,” he said. “There are a lot of great ones.”

Mykel Williams breaks down Georgia’s recruiting pitch Running backs coach Dell McGee and defensive line coach Travion Scott are the primary recruiters for UGA. “I talk to coach Scott and coach McGee probably like every two or three days,” he said. What’s the biggest pull for him with Georgia? “The depth chart,” Williams said. “People see that they have got like 14 defensive linemen there and are like ‘Oh wow’ but when you really break it down and see the seniors and the juniors and who has got to go to the NFL Draft next it is kind of wide open for me there.”

UGA News