Nation’s No. 1 receiver signs financial aid papers with UGA
Demetris Robertson had a very good official visit to UGA this weekend. That is evident from the news coming out regarding where he stands with the program.
DawgNation has confirmed Robertson signed a financial aid agreement with UGA over the weekend. That means he has now signed those papers with Cal, Georgia Tech and UGA.
Those documents are non-binding. They protect the recruit by ensuring the school holds a scholarship for them, but the prospect is still free to choose any school. The benefit for those programs is that it allows for unlimited contact between the football staff and the recruit.
The news of Robertson’s decision was first reported by Scout.com’s Chad Simmons.
Robertson, a 5-star prospect from Savannah Christian, is rated as the nation’s No. 1 receiver for 2016. He has yet to make his decision and just completed his final official visit with that trip to UGA. Alabama, Notre Dame and Stanford should also be considered strong contenders to add Robertson to their program.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was committed to Alabama for almost a year before he de-committed last summer.
Robertson had both his mother and sister on the visit. A person with knowledge of the situation said that visit to UGA marked the first time that both his mother and sister joined him on an official visit. Shanetris Robertson, his twin sister, is also looking into the possibility of enrolling at UGA and joining the track team.
UGA freshman quarterback Jacob Eason hosted Robertson on his official visit.
Unless otherwise indicated, player rankings and ratings are from the 247Sports Composite.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and UGA recruiting for AJC.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow him on Twitter for the latest on who’s on their way to play Between the Hedges.
