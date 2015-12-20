Nation’s No. 1 tight end keeps UGA in his Top 3

The nation’s No. 1 tight end has UGA in his final group, along with Alabama and Michigan. He tweeted out his Top 3 schools as planned on Sunday afternoon.

Former Buford High School standout Isaac Nauta has whittled down his “Nice” list of preferred college programs to just three schools.

The news is another sign the transition from Mark Richt-to-Kirby Smart has not cost the program with one of the nation’s elite 5-star recruits. Nauta plans to enroll early and will make his final decision public at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game on Jan. 9.

Nauta has told DawgNation in the past that Richt had been as involved in his recruiting this season as any head coach. The 6-foot-4, 237-pounder transferred to Florida’s IMG Academy for his senior season.

The 247composite ranking lists Nauta as the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect for 2016.

He was committed to Florida State from last December to the end of July but was not satisfied with that destination and opened up his recruiting. He has never publicly declared a leader, but the insider’s view is UGA has always been in his top group. He told DawgNation that UGA was his No. 2 school back when he de-committed from FSU back on July 29.